ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Credit unions join forces to host first Fight Fraud Workshop

By Miranda Prescott, The Gadsden Times
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA06v_0gIKmCrb00

Roughly 5.7 million fraud reports are made annually in the United States, with an average financial loss of $500. According to the Federal Trade Commission, five Alabama cities rank in the top 50 nationally in fraud cases per 100,000 population, including Tuscaloosa (first in 2021 with 3,712 reports per 100K and, so far, again in 2022 with 582 reports), Montgomery (8th) and Gadsden (27th).

“There’s a lot of fraud that goes on that we have to deal with (involving) our members each and every day,” said Gina Chambers of Alabama Teacher’s Credit Union. “The topic of fraud is something that is very important to us, as it has gone on for a long time and continues to increase, especially after COVID-19.”

It’s why three of Etowah County’s credit unions partnered this month on the inaugural Fight Fraud Workshop, an initiative created to help educate people about warning signs for fraud and what to do if they believe their information is compromised.

“Maybe the people here have not been subjected to fraud, but if they can help someone else they are overhearing at church or other gatherings, and see that they are vulnerable and believing what they are seeing, it will help people be not as likely to fall for these scams,” Chambers said.

The credit unions brought in two different presenters, followed up by a question-and-answer panel on behalf of local fraud investigators in Etowah County.

Common scam methods

Randal Gilliland, a certified computer forensic examiner at the East Metro Area Crime Center, shared different ways fraudulent scams can be detected and what damage they could do if they are accepted onto someone’s device. He cited the “huge uptick” he’s seen in financial fraud cases within the past few years.

“Out of everyone in the entire world, 63% of the population is connected to the Internet in some way, whether it be through social media or other methods,” Gilliland said. “It is very easy for those wanting to commit fraud to get your information — from scam emails with fraudulent links, to fake social media accounts of friends and family.”

Gilliland detailed some of the most common scams he’s investigated, such as phishing techniques to ransomware where hackers will hold information or technology hostage until they get paid a certain amount of money.

“If you do pay them to get your information back, there is no surefire way of getting that information back,” he said. “This is because they can easily turn around and continue to hold your information hostage until you pay them even more money. It will then become a matter as to how much your information is worth (to) you.”

Gilliland then gave safety tips to attendees as to what to look out for when it comes to sharing information online, such as being careful of links that come attached to emails and keeping passwords strong with varying symbols, letters and numbers that will make them near impossible to guess.

'The fantasy of fraud'

Nick Vonderau of the Alabama Securities Commission also gave some statistics on fraud, such as the fact that while younger generations are more likely to be victimized, older generations are more likely to lose more money in scams. He shared recent stories of scams in the area, such as a Ponzi scheme recently uncovered in Huntsville.

“There was a guy that was promising people that if they paid him $9,000, he would set up a greenhouse that would let them grow tomatoes for businesses in need and they would get a return of up to $40,000,” Vonderau said. “In six months, he managed to make $1.2 million off of nearly 300 families in the area.”

Despite all of the scamming the man did, Vonderau said those who bought into the scheme still believed in him, saying they all just needed a bit more time to process and they would get the money.

“People want to believe in the ‘fantasy of fraud’ to the bitter end. They genuinely believe that if they buy into this and pour their time, money and efforts in, that it will all work out and the reward will be worth it, when that is never the case,” he said.

How to check whether you are a victim

Vonderau gave tips for people to see if they have been victims of fraud, such as going to a website set up by the government, annualcreditreport.com, to check whether they have been victimized at any point. He said the website would allow them to check weekly for free up until the end of the year, with the recommendation to check annually moving forward.

“Don’t buy into the scams that are out there, especially if they encourage you to pay with things such as gift cards or cryptocurrency,” he said as a final piece of advice. “No official business will take money from you via those methods, especially not over the phone or by text.”

Joining ATCU in hosting the event was Family Savings Credit Union and WinSouth Credit Union. “As credit unions, we are here to collaborate with one another and educate those around us because we are for the community,” Chambers said. “It’s the first and foremost thing we have to do to help our members.”

Chambers said similar events may be planned based on community response.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox. Earlier this week, local US Postal Inspector, Tony Robinson, found four tubs filled with thousands of counterfeit postage and checks. He said it is all a scam and they were able to catch a lot of the fake mail, but some of it could still have been sent out, so you need to be careful.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power uses properties to boost pollinators

Alabama Power is using some of its properties to help boost pollination. Pollinator plots can be found at a number of Alabama Power sites, including The Preserves. As we near the end of Pollinator Week, Alabama Power Shorelines and Recreation team leader Josh Yerby and Alabama Cooperative Extension System pollinator expert Dani Carol share the top five things to know about pollinator plots.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Etowah County, AL
City
Gadsden, AL
Etowah County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham Area at High Risk of COVID Transmission

Every county in the Birmingham metropolitan area except Blount has been moved into the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission. Jefferson County’s positivity rate has been rising and now stands at 25%, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the county has had an average of 291 new cases a day for the past seven days. Hospital admissions in the county are up somewhat, with 10 more patients over last week, for a 2% increase.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 Tuscaloosa women charged with disorderly conduct due to social media post

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has charged a second person in relation to a social media post threatening violence against African-Americans made earlier this week. Emily Elizabeth Cornett, 20, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct. She was jailed onthe misdemeanor charge Friday afternoon with bond set at $500. Sydney Angela Holder, 20, of […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

AP: Alabama’s 3 abortion clinics stopped providing abortions

MONTGOMERY (AP) - On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled ending constitutional protections for abortion overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. According to Associated Press, Alabama’s three abortion clinics on Friday stopped providing abortions because of concerns of prosecution under the 1951 law, clinic owners...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Back to Work: Encouraging news for job hunters in west Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - There is some encouraging news on the job front in west Alabama. Employers are beginning to see more and more people go back to work. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the jobless rate as of May was 2.7%. Angela Harbin spends her days looking...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Fraud#Credit Unions
wvtm13.com

History-making women headline Alabama primary runoff winners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A couple of women are making history following Tuesday's statewide runoff election. It includes Alabama's first Black major party nominee for governor and first female Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama approves $725M bond sale to build 2 supersize prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama officials have approved a $725 million bond sale to help finance the construction of two supersize prisons intended to house up to 4,000 inmates each. Video above: Alabama's approval to use COVID-19 funds to build prisons facing backlash. The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority, which...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Abortion rights advocates plan protests after Supreme Court decision

Abortion rights groups in Alabama are planning protests in response to Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The POWER House, an organization that provides clinic escorts in Montgomery, announced plans today for a protest near the state capitol. Another protest is planned for Birmingham on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Kelly Ingram Park.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wdhn.com

A look at COVID-19 in the Wiregrass

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state are reaching levels we haven’t seen since early this year. Every county except two in the state of Alabama is now considered ‘high risk’ for the spread of the coronavirus, with the state’s positivity rate currently at 20%.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces over $2 million in Rebuild Alabama funds for infrastructure projects

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that more than $2 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. Signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, the Rebuild Alabama Act requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Wooden homeless shelters for the World Games getting mixed reaction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we welcome the World Games to Birmingham in two weeks, plans are underway to relocate the city's homeless population away from the action. There will be security restrictions and those who live on the streets will have to go. The temporary solution is causing mixed reaction. Watch the video above to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Whitewater Taking Shape, Set to Open in 2023

Officials with the Montgomery Whitewater Project say the park is on pace to open for Memorial Day 2023. According to Lead Engineer Scott Shipley, the project is about 50 percent done. The 120 acre facility is one of few recirculating whitewater parks in the U.S. Two other whitewater parks like...
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy