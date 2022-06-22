ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Jazz guitarist Albare promotes the freedom of the genre with his latest release

By Tom Henry / The Blade
FREEDOM.

Albare & Co.  AlFi Records.

On his last two albums, virtuoso guitarist Albert Dadon, who goes by the name Albare, paid tribute to Antonio Carlos Jobim, the late Brazilian musician-composer widely hailed as the creator of the genre known as bossa nova.

His latest album, Freedom, has 10 original songs mostly written by Albare himself or with his collaborator of the past 30 years, pianist Phil Turcio.

The result is a set of jazz instrumentals that are loose and easygoing, well-structured and not wild or defiant.

With titles such as “Freedom,” “La Fiesta,” “Love Is Always,” “Sunny Samba,” and “New Expectations,” they represent Albare’s vision for how jazz once filled a niche as activist music while also creating a bright and delicate atmosphere.

His solid group of musicians includes Randy Brecker on flugelhorn and trumpet, a noted horn player who has worked with Albare in the past.

Albare is an Australian-based businessman, philanthropist, and musician with limited eyesight who was born in Morocco. He grew up in Israel and France, then emigrated to Melbourne, Australia in 1983, where he promotes world music and cultural and business links between countries.

His guitar skills are exquisite; his music is smooth, fluid, and relaxing.

“Jazz is the voice of freedom and it shall never be silenced,” Albare said.

