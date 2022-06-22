Three Hurt in Fiery Crash Landing at MIA

Photo: Getty Images

(Miami, FL) -- Three people are hurt after a fiery crash landing at Miami International Airport.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. yesterday after a RED Air flight from the Dominican Republic experienced a problem with its landing gear.

MIA officials say the MD-82 skidded to a stop on the grass, caught fire and spilled fuel on the runway. Over 125 people were on board, and three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two runways were closed following the crash, and several flight delays were reported. The FAA is investigating.