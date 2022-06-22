ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Hurt in Fiery Crash Landing at MIA

By Grace Blazer
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

(Miami, FL) -- Three people are hurt after a fiery crash landing at Miami International Airport.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. yesterday after a RED Air flight from the Dominican Republic experienced a problem with its landing gear.

MIA officials say the MD-82 skidded to a stop on the grass, caught fire and spilled fuel on the runway. Over 125 people were on board, and three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two runways were closed following the crash, and several flight delays were reported. The FAA is investigating.

Passengers Recount Scary Moments From Plane's Hard Landing and Fire in Miami: 'Thought I Was Going to Die'

Passengers on a flight from the Dominican Republic to Miami were shaken up Tuesday when their plane made a hard landing and caught fire. Preliminary information shows the landing gear of RedAir Flight 203 "collapsed" upon the plane's arrival at Miami International Airport around 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) obtained by PEOPLE.
