North Avenue Beach shooting: Gunman in custody after several fights break out; 3 officers hurt

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - What started as a relatively peaceful and joyous evening at North Avenue Beach ended in bloodshed that had Chicago Police Supt. David Brown once again urging people not to bring guns to the beach. "Don’t bring guns to the beach, it is just not something that is...

Man, 19, charged with shooting Chicago police station

CHICAGO - A man was charged with shooting a Chicago police station last year in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Lanny Cantway, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, police said. Cantway is accused of intentionally firing a semi-automatic handgun at the...
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Two people shot outside 79th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot Thursday night near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side, and the man died of his injuries.The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, near the entrance to the Chicago Transit Authority station at the Dan Ryan Expressway.Police said a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were standing outside when a man came up and shot them both.The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.This comes only two nights after a man was shot and wounded on a Red Line train at 47th Street.
CBS Chicago

18-year-old man dead, 2 injured after shooting in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died and two people were injured after a shooting in Morgan Park early Friday morning. According to police, a group was standing outside in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue just after 2 a.m. when shots were fired. Around 50 shell casings were found on the street and bullets went through windows of nearby houses. An 18-year-old man died. A 31-year-old man is in critical condition and a 25-year-old woman is in fair condition at Christ Hospital. The shooter left the scene in a black sedan.No arrests have been made. 
David Brown
CBS Chicago

Woman in serious condition after shooting in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is shot and seriously wounded in the Marquette Park neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 11:13 a.m., a woman of unknown age suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, in the 6500 block of South Albany Avenue. She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition. The incident appears to be a domestic dispute, according to police.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 
ABC7 Chicago

13-year-old girl dies days after Gresham crash on South Side

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old girl died days after she was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Gresham on the South Side. The girl was pronounced dead Wednesday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. On June 19, she was riding in...
cwbchicago.com

River North carjacking crew strikes again in Andersonville overnight. Some get arrested, others keep committing crimes.

An armed carjacking team took a man’s Cadillac at gunpoint in River North on Thursday evening and then hijacked a rideshare driver in Andersonville two hours later. Two members of the crew were arrested after they crashed the second vehicle in Edgewater. The rest of the group continued committing crimes, apparently unaware of their colleagues’ fate.
CBS Chicago

Driver says he's lucky to be alive after being shot during Northwest Side road rage incident

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three bullet holes were fired into a sport-utility vehicle on the city's Northwest Side overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and the driver was struck. The driver spoke to CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot, and reported road rage was the motive for it all. He shared a terrifying story about being shot in the back while driving along Lawrence Avenue right across from Lawler Avenue, at the edge of the Jefferson Park neighborhood. Four shell casings were found in front of a fire hydrant across the street on Lawrence Avenue. Meanwhile, the victim – who spoke to Le Mignot...
CBS Chicago

Police investigating after woman shot, killed in Oak Park parking lot

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed in Oak Park early Wednesday morning.  Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head area in a parking lot, at 100 Chicago Ave, around 1:52 a.m. A witness say two male offenders approached the victim from behind, fired a shot, and took their belongings. They were also seen fleeing the scene in the woman's dark Chrysler vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
WGN TV

17-year-old shot to death in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot to death early Thursday morning in Little Village. At around 1:45 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of South Kedvale on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 17-year-old boy was outside when a blue SUV pulled up. Police said...
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

