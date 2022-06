As Chesterfield Township officials discuss ideas for branding the community, they seem to know what they don’t want: A painted logo on an overpass that costs $26,000. The board of trustees answered that proposal on June 14 with a 1-6 vote. The rejected plan would have included an agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation to brand the overpass at Interstate-94 and William P. Rosso Highway/M-59 with a painted logo and stripe at a cost of $26,200.

