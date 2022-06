PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of killing two people in 2017 pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including murder. In January 2017, Pastor Alfred Woodard was abducted at gunpoint from the Petersburg home that he shared with his wife of more than 50 years. Police say Kristopher Jones forced Pastor Woodard to go to an ATM and withdraw money. Pastor Woodard was able to get away and get help, but Jones took off.

