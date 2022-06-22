Okaloosa County gets $7.9 million in state funding. View the list of approved projects

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

TALLAHASSEE — Six legislative priorities proposed by the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners have gained support in the state budget.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 2 signed the roughly $112 billion fiscal 2022-23 state budget that confirmed the funding for projects totaling nearly $8 million to benefit the county.

Approved projects include:

$750,000 for Overbrook area stormwater improvements.

$300,000 for Cinco Bayou Glenwood Park water quality improvement.

$2 million for a U.S. Highway 98 bridge-to-bridge multi-use path from Okaloosa Island to Destin.

$3 million for County Road 2 road safety and upgrades to Big Horse Creek and Yellow River bridges.

$1.5 million for Niceville College Boulevard multi-use path.

$350,000 for the continued support of the Pretrial Mental Health Diversion Program.

“We are fortunate to have the support that our community has and continues to receive from the state of Florida,” said County Commission Chairman Mel Ponder. “The county is thankful for the hard work and advocacy of our legislative delegates, including Sens. Doug Broxson and George Gainer and Reps. Patt Maney and Jayer Williamson.”

Two county projects were vetoed, including $1.5 million for a Florosa water storage tank and funding for U.S Highway 90 at Jericho Road improvements within the Shoal River Ranch Gigasite for $1 million.

An alternate funding source for the Florosa tank will be presented to commissioners in July as part of the upcoming five-year Capital Improvement Plan.

Although the U.S. 90 and Jericho Road improvements were not approved as part of the state’s annual budget process, DeSantis awarded $3.2 million to the county through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to expand infrastructure, including roads, at the Shoal River Ranch gigasite.

Go to the www.flgov.com site, https://bit.ly/3Of4xuZ, to read the May 18 announcement.

The governor vetoed a record $3.1 billion out of the state budget approved by the Legislature in March.