Today the College learned that an individual who was on the Laney campus has tested positive for COVID-19. Per CDC and ACPHD guidelines, this individual will remain off campus for at least five days from the date of the positive test result and may return once they are no longer symptomatic. The person tested positive on June 17th and reported it on the 21st, having last been on campus on the June 16th. As the positive test was reported to a Peralta District employee and then an administrator, Facilities and Campus Operations has been informed for immediate follow-up cleaning and sanitization of area of the Field House, where the individual was.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO