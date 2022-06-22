El Farolito finally opens in North Beach after kerfuffle with SF Planning Commission

PLEASANTON – Many small businesses across the Bay Area struggled during COVID, some forced to close permanently. But one in Pleasanton was able to transform by taking something old and making it new."Have you guys been in before?" asks Wendy Schulte as a group of women come into her store, Good Common Sense Naturals.Walking into her shop in downtown Pleasanton is like entering an enchanted garden, where flowers cascade from the ceilings and a sweet aroma hangs the air."An essential oil blend that we put in literally everything," she said. Schulte started her organic skin care business on Etsy in...

