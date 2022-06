DOUGLAS - The town of Douglas is home to the Douglas State Forest. Its existence led to a booming wood-cutting industry and the Douglas Axe Manufacturing Company. Also, during the Revolutionary War, General Lafayette of France stopped in this town to meet George Washington. And the Southern New England Trunkline Trail is in Douglas. You can hike these trails through Massachusetts and Connecticut.It's also home to the Dog Orphans. which is a non-profit, no-kill shelter. Their mission is to save dogs from pain and suffering and provide them with love. "We have taken some dogs that need a lot of work....

DOUGLAS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO