Columbus, TX

Columbus represented in College World Series run

Colorado County Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA familiar face in the community got an opportunity to compete for...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

kwhi.com

BRENHAM NURSING AND REHAB HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING FOR REMODELING

Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently hosted a ribbon cutting and open house for its newly remodeled Skilled Nursing and Transitional Care facility. The renovation includes several upgrades to the facility. Guests entering the lobby will be greeted by a large fireplace with several seating areas for friends and family.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 22 INDICTMENTS

22 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Landon Davis, 25 of Houston, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Luis Alberto Hernandez, 36 of Chappell Hill, was indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Teresa Makae Kmiec, 46 of Chappell Hill,...
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM DEPT. HEAD INJURED IN ACCIDENT

A City of Brenham department head was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. in front of the Washington County Expo on Blue Bell Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle. Washington County EMS said the driver of the...
kwhi.com

HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

SIX PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY

A Houston man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning just after 10:00 Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Larry Joseph Deshotel, 40 of Houston, was taken into custody for Tampering with a Government Record, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was booked into the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
katymagazineonline.com

Katy Dad and News Anchor Keith Garvin Talks Raising Great Daughters

Katy dad Keith Garvin is a standout in front of the camera, the bleachers at Katy stadiums, and in the church pews. He’s an award-winning journalist and evening news anchor, but his family is his greatest success. The Garvin Family. Photo courtesy of Keith Garvin. Dad to 4 Girls.
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

NEW ULM WOMAN KILLED IN CALDWELL CRASH

Update @ 6:30 a.m. Friday: A New Ulm woman has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes said around 6 p.m., a white 2004 Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the load it was pulling that contained three large spools hit the side of the railroad underpass near County Road 107.
CALDWELL, TX
kwhi.com

FIRE DESTROYS HOME NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE

An unoccupied home south of Lake Somerville was destroyed Friday afternoon in a fire. Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Mantey said units responded around 1 p.m. to a structure fire on Gideon Lincecum Lane. According to Mantey, firefighters arrived to find a home and carport fully involved. There was...
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Police in Caldwell investigating deadly crash

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - One person died Wednesday evening in a motor vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes says the incident involved a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck on Highway 36 near County Road 107. The name of the person deceased isn’t being released at this time...
CALDWELL, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Conroe man gets 45 years in prison for robbery in Grimes County

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - One of four people suspected of participating in a robbery that ended with a shooting last year in Grimes County has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison. Grimes County prosecutors secured a guilty plea Tuesday from Tylar Alexander Jordan, 20, for his role...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Three arrested in separate Fayette County traffic stops

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Three people were arrested in separate traffic stops Wednesday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 p.m. June 22, a sergeant stopped a 2006 green Ford Freestyle in the Schulenburg area. An investigation revealed the driver had been concealing methamphetamine in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:50, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Investigation revealed the driver, Ryan Wade Brauner, 39 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Tampering with a government record and three active warrants. Warrants were from Washington County for Theft of between $100 and $750, from Waller County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Austin County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. Brauner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DRUG BUST AT PRAIRIE VIEW MOTEL

A warrant operation this (Wednesday) morning at a motel in Prairie View led to the arrest of a man on numerous drug charges. Around 5 a.m., members of the Austin County Special Response Team executed a search warrant and arrest warrants at the Prairie View Inn, located in the 21000 block of FM 1098. The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Westside Narcotics Task Force, which had received reports of narcotics being distributed from the motel.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
fox26houston.com

Stafford woman accused of shooting her husband in domestic dispute

STAFFORD, Texas - A Stafford woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her husband in a domestic dispute on Wednesday, deputies said. According to a release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out ot the 700 block of Stafford Springs Avenue around 4:35 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute where a 24-year-old victim was shot by his wife, 26-year-old Michaela Davis.
STAFFORD, TX

