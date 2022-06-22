ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

How Oahu's Leonard’s Bakery and its popular malasadas became a Hawaii icon

By Christine Hitt
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portuguese immigrants brought the malasada to Hawaii in the late 1800s, but it took decades for it to take...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Thursday, June 23, 2022, along with your Aloha Friday Forecast. Ala Moana Center's new tenants include restaurant frequented by celebrities. Ala Moana Center has confirmed six new tenants opening soon...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go — Sumida Farm & Beer Lab

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a colla”brew”ation for one day only! Sumida Farm and Beer Lab HI are teaming up for bentos and beers. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Sumida Farm Owner Emi Suzuki joined Wake...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu bar makes the list of top 50 bars in North America

HONOLULU (KITV4) - No matter how you shake it, Hawaii is home to delicious drinks. And some are taking notice. World's Best Bars recognized Bar Leather Apron, located in Honolulu in the Fort Street Mall, in their 2022 top 50 bars in all of North America. They recognized Apron co-founders...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Restaurants
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
travelawaits.com

7 Things You Need To Know Before Visiting Diamond Head On Oahu, Hawaii

One of the most recognized landmarks in Hawaii, Diamond Head State Monument in downtown Honolulu is my own personal Everest — one that I successfully summited! Climbing to the top of Diamond Head’s crater rim is a popular activity for visitors as well as a favorite workout loop for locals. It’s not every day that you can boast that you’re hiking up the side of a volcano in a capital city, but it happens every day here.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Residents prepare for closure of popular local hub in Moanalua

Abortion in Hawaii is legal but getting access is a challenge say healthcare providers. Providers also say if so-called abortion travel grows, it could put a strain on limited resources in Hawaii. Sewage plant pumping untreated wastewater into ocean at rate of 25M gallons a day. Updated: 7 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Rodeo, fireworks, music planned around Maui for Fourth of July weekend

Major celebrations, including fireworks in Lahaina, a rodeo Upcountry and live entertainment in Wailea, are planned on Fourth of July in Maui County. The Makawao Stampede Rodeo begins with a pre-rodeo Bull Bash of entertainment on July 1, Friday, starting 5 p.m. at Oskie Rice Arena in Olinda. Rodeo finals occur July 2 to 3, Saturday to Sunday, with entertainment starting 11 a.m. Rodeo finals start at 1 p.m. There’s a parade within the rodeo facility this year, rather than the annual parade through Makawao Town. For tickets, go to Eventbrite.com, and for more information, call 808-268-2322 or 808-960-0137.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Live skunk captured in Honolulu Harbor; ship heading to Kahului Harbor

A live skunk was captured this morning at Pier 1 in Honolulu Harbor, according to a state Department of Agriculture news release. The container ship that carried the stowaway is heading to Kahului Harbor today, and personnel have been advised to look out for other hitchhikers. The skunk, later identified...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Kahanamoku
hawaiinewsnow.com

Final aloha to beloved 19-year-old monk seal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NOAA announced Wednesday a 19-year-old monk seal RE74 has died. The monk seal — better known as ‘Benny’ — was found on Mokuleia beach last week, officials said. Benny was born on Kauai in 2002. He survived two life saving surgeries to...
HONOLULU, HI
stupiddope.com

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua To Reveal $100 Million Transformation

Today, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announces the final phase of a $100 million resort-wide transformation including new guestrooms, dining experiences, and public spaces that is set to be unveiled by the end of 2022. Situated across 54 acres of pristine, wide-open space overlooking Honokahua Bay, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is a sanctuary for guests seeking a restorative, luxurious escape.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii News#Malasada#Food Drink#Hawaiian#Leonards#Portuguese#Bakery S Malasadamobiles
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: June 22–June 28

Legendary local artist John Cruz celebrates the 25th anniversary of his Acoustic Soul album, performing every song on the LP alongside musical guests. Cruz also shares stories about how the iconic album, with mega hits like “Island Style,” “Shine On” and “Sitting in Limbo,” came to life. “This album changed my life and the late ’90s were chock-full of amazing, joy-filled times,” Cruz says.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii To Air $100M Dirty Travel Marketing Laundry

Since we last reported on what’s going on with Hawaii marketing, the state’s Hawaii Tourism Authority and its marketing contractors, things have gotten much worse. We mention this from the point of view of visitors and the Hawaii travel industry, which is our sole focus. How Hawaii develops and conveys its messaging to the world is of critical importance to creating a good situation for all concerned.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 5,482 COVID cases, 15 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 5,482 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 3,785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 579 on the Big Island, 326 on Kauai, 9 on […]
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Oahu
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
honolulumagazine.com

Your Weekend: The Best Family Fun in Honolulu for June 23–29, 2022

Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra returns to the Windward Side with two complimentary family-friendly concerts in Kailua. Introduce your keiki to the symphony on their familiar turf—the park!—minus the quiet, formal environment of an auditorium! Let them sing, dance and snack on the lawn while listening to songs they recognize, like the movie anthems from Jurassic Park, Star Wars Episode III, and E.T.
HONOLULU, HI
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy