How Oahu's Leonard’s Bakery and its popular malasadas became a Hawaii icon

One of the most recognized landmarks in Hawaii, Diamond Head State Monument in downtown Honolulu is my own personal Everest — one that I successfully summited! Climbing to the top of Diamond Head’s crater rim is a popular activity for visitors as well as a favorite workout loop for locals. It’s not every day that you can boast that you’re hiking up the side of a volcano in a capital city, but it happens every day here.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO