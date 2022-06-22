ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 18-year-old dies after being found in rented SUV with gunshot wound to the neck in South Philly

By Steve Keeley
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old died after being shot in South Philadelphia, according to police. Captain John Walker with the Philadelphia Police Department says the shooting took place on Tuesday night...

www.fox29.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Philly#South Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Jefferson Hospital
