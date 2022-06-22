CATfish shock Schulenburg with weekend swim victory

A Brenham man was arrested Friday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 9:35, Cpl. Perez conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of South Jackson Street. Investigation revealed that the driver, Markell De Mond Lee, 20 of Brenham, had an active warrant out of Washington County for Fail to give Notice after Striking Fixed Landscaping greater than $200. Once the warrant was confirmed, Lee was placed in custody for the active warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.

5 DAYS AGO