ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

There goes Rob Gronkowski, the best there ever was in this game

By Andy Hart
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9gHK_0gIKihAq00

Thanks to his legendary longevity, silly statistics and without-compare winning, no one from this or any era can really measure up to Tom Brady. TB12 is indeed the GOAT.

But there’s been a lingering comparison of a very different greatness in the recesses of my too-large head for more than a decade. One that admittedly belies logical analysis on some levels but simply refuses to go away.

Recently former Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long actually addressed the blasphemous topic on his Green Light podcast, boldly yet nonchalantly declaring what few others would likely acknowledge while using his short time on the New England practice field to fuel what might otherwise be seen as little more than a controversial hot take.

“I would marvel watching [Brady] in practice,” Long said. “Honestly, I would marvel watching Gronk more. I remember getting there and being like damn, I know Brady is the GOAT but Gronk might be the best football player I’ve ever seen. It’s just insane to watch.”

Boom!

There, he said it.

And having witnessed every marvelous moment of each Hall of Fame players’ time together exuding greatness in New England, I happen to very much agree: Rob Gronkowski might be the best football player I’ve ever seen.

Brady’s accomplishments stand alone. What he’s done – actually still doing – is never to be replicated.

But Gronkowski, who announced his retirement for the second time this week , well his time on the football field, even a practice field, was truly something that had to be seen to be understood.

Gronkowski was without a doubt one of the most unique, skilled, dominant men ever to step on a football field.

He was a throwback figure in a modern world where most elite “tight ends” are nothing but oversized, overhyped receivers.

Gronkowski’s greatness oozed out of literally everything he did, both on and off the football field.

Generations from now fans will look back on the highlights and see his, as Brady once put it, “How the f@*k did you catch that?” receptions that he regularly recorded, especially early in his career. For all his size and athleticism, Gronk’s greatness started with his massive, soft, elite hands.

Not many could create on-field mismatches the way Gronkowski could. Regardless of the player or players opponents threw him in coverage it was generally an advantage for the Patriots (or Bucs), and one that Brady was always willing to maximize.

Gronk could body up any defensive back thrown his way out wide, leaving him literally laughing at the noncompetitive concept. Put a bigger safety or linebacker on him and Gronkowski had the speed and athleticism to find freedom to move, certainly in the early pre-injury prime years of his career.

Gronkowski had 10 touchdown catches a rookie, a plateau he topped in five of his first six NFL seasons on the way to 92 scores for his career. He put up 1,300 yards in his second season in 2011, one of four 1,000-yard efforts, averaging an even and extremely impressive 15 yards a catch over the course of his 11 years in New England and Tampa Bay.

But plenty of guys have made plenty of great catches in the NFL over the years creating mismatches for defenses to deal with.

Few if any of those guys, though, could flip the script on the very next snap and block the way Gronkowski did. At 6-6, 265 pounds, the tight end might as well have been an extra tackle, owning the end of the line of scrimmage. He was equally capable of controlling an oversized defensive end or a dealing with a defensive back in space with a “Throw him out of the club” block to clear the way for a teammate’s touchdown.

And while Gronkowski was a dominant force on the field, he was a unifying personality off of it.

His goofy smile and even goofier laugh brought teammates, coaches, media and fans together like few others could, including his tied-at-the-hip relationship with Brady.

A more genuine, comfortable personality may never have come through Gillette Stadium under Bill Belichick’s overbearing eye.

As impactful as Gronkowski was for his team, he was equally as talented with his time in the community. Few could relate to a sick child or a family in need the way the almost superhero-like Gronk could.

Gronkowski really could pretty much do it all.

Is Gronkowski the greatest tight end of all time?

He certainly gets this guy’s vote.

Is he one of the greatest football players of this era and maybe of all time?

It’s a conversation worth having.

Combining unique size and physical skills with an underrated work ethic and a genuine personality, Gronkowski was truly in a class of his own.

Brady built his legend not only by winning Super Bowls, but also winning the barroom debates matching up his abilities and accomplishments with the likes of predecessor Joe Montana or contemporary competitors Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and the rest.

There were really no such debates with Gronkowski, because there really is no one to compare him to. As they say in the trading card industry or the NFT world, Gronk was 1/1.

The fictitious slugger Roy Hobbs’ laments his failure to maximize his God-given talents in “The Natural,” that in a different story with a different timeline he “coulda been better.”

Gronkowski should have no such regrets. Despite battling injuries thanks to his physics-defying playing style, the tight end was a natural. A natural playmaker. A natural pass catcher. A natural star. And a natural champion.

In his own unique way, Gronk may be the best there’s ever been in football.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NFL world reacts to Rob Gronkowski retiring for a second time

The NFL world is reacting accordingly to Rob Gronkowski retiring for the second time. After two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski is hanging up the spikes for good this time. Gronkowski was already destined for Canton based strictly on...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Comment About Bill Belichick

During Wednesday's episode of The Herd, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd shared a blunt take on New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. He said Rob Gronkowski is the last great offensive player drafted by "a man we think is the best football coach ever." "New England has no playmakers....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Joe Montana
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Chris Long
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes Opinion On Quarterback Battle Very Clear

For the first time in years, the Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the season with uncertainty at the quarterback position. With longtime starting signal caller Ben Roethlisberger retiring earlier this offseason, the team has still yet to decide who will take over the QB1 reigns to start the 2022 season. While...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Money surely was (and is) a factor for Rob Gronkowski

In a normal late-June week, news that the greatest tight end in NFL history has retired for a second time would be the biggest story of the week. But this isn’t a normal week. And, as a result, the retirement of Rob Gronkowski has gotten far less attention than maybe it could have or should have.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots#Green Light#Each Hall Of Fame
Yardbarker

Auburn HC Bruce Pearl has harsh evaluation of potential top pick Chet Holmgren

When it comes to his take on this year’s NBA Draft, Bruce Pearl is saying it with his chest. The Auburn head basketball coach made some headlines this week with his comments about ex-Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, who is projected to be one of the top picks. Appearing on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Pearl gave a very harsh opinion about the 7-footer Holmgren.
NBA
Yardbarker

Analyst 'likes' Steelers' QB combo despite uncertainty

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was brutally honest during his recent appearance on "The Pivot Podcast" when he admitted he is "excited about being uncomfortable" regarding uncertainty at the quarterback position following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger. Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky famously flamed out with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy