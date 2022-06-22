ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Helping sick vets is worth paying for | Steve Brawner

By Steve Brawner
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqNMc_0gIKiddw00

It’s hard to imagine a government program more worthy than one that would provide health benefits to war veterans injured by toxic fumes. In fact, it’s so worthy that it’s worth paying for.

The Senate last week passed the Honoring Our PACT Act, which provides health and disability benefits to veterans suffering because they were exposed to toxic substances while on duty. From 2022 until 2031, it would increase veterans’ disability benefits by $153 billion and health benefits by $102 billion.

Among the beneficiaries would be Bill Rhodes of Mena, who was exposed to toxic herbicides while serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War and has been an advocate for funding.

Arkansas’ Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton voted for the bill, which passed 84-14. The 14 “no” votes were all Republicans, including Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mitt Romney of Utah. Boozman is a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

The bill returns to the House, which previously passed its version 256-174 and must pass the Senate’s amended version before sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk. The state’s four U.S. representatives – Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman – all voted no the first time.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and other veterans’ organizations applauded passage of the bill, which is understandable. It’s surely needed.

There’s just one problem. Like most everything else Congress does these days, no effort was made to pay for it. No taxes were raised, and nothing else in government was cut.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the Honoring Our PACT Act will add at least a total of $277 billion to federal budget deficits through 2031.

All of this would be classified as mandatory spending, like Social Security and Medicare, which means the government must spend it and Congress wouldn’t debate it on a yearly basis. It also would move another $390 billion in other discretionary funding to the mandatory side.

Mandatory spending now composes 65% of federal spending, while another 6% is net interest on the national debt, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation. Congress is only even debating roughly 30% of what the government spends; the rest is on autopilot and growing. By comparison, 62% of spending was discretionary in 1970.

By 2051, discretionary spending is projected to compose only 17% of spending, but mandatory spending will also shrink as a percentage of the government’s ever-growing expenditures to 55%. Interest on the debt will balloon to 27%.

This is all happening in an era when the national debt is exploding. On June 16, it reached $30.4 trillion, which is equivalent to $91,455 for every American man, woman and child. The day Biden took office, the debt was $27.75 trillion. When former President Donald Trump took office four years earlier, it was $19.9 trillion.

We’ve normalized $1 trillion annual deficits, which means that even in a good year the government will spend $3,000 more per American than it collects.

When you’re already adding trillions to the credit card, another $277 billion doesn’t seem like a big deal – especially for a worthy cause. So instead of figuring out how to pay for the Honoring Our PACT Act, Congress just … charged it as usual.

That $277 billion is the equivalent of $832 for every American man, woman and child, spread out between now and 2031. We should be willing to pay that cost in higher taxes or by cutting other government spending, including spending that benefits us personally.

Caring for veterans is one of the costs of war. Service members and veterans should not be the only ones making a sacrifice. We civilians sitting at home in front of our TVs should feel a little pain as well, if only in our pocketbooks.

Moreover, if war demanded more direct sacrifices from all of us, it might affect how often the nation engaged in it. Generally, one way to sell less of something is to make it more expensive.

To sum it up, Bill Rhodes and all other veterans suffering from toxic exposure should get the benefits they deserve.

The rest of us should pay for it – with a check, not a credit card.

Steve Brawner is a freelance journalist and syndicated columnist. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com or follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner .

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Helping sick vets is worth paying for | Steve Brawner

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Bruce Westerman
Person
John Boozman
Person
Steve Womack
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitt Romney
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
Jake Wells

Families would receive thousands per year with new stimulus proposal

cash in hand fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're struggling financially right now in California, here's some good news for you. U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. This is an updated version of Romney’s original Family Security Act. Romney, the creator of this proposal, says the goal of this act is to create a new national commitment to American families.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Debt#Federal Budget#U S Representatives#Vets#Politics Federal#Senate#Republicans#House#Congress
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Rules Florida Can Recoup Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Medicaid Payouts from Personal Injury Settlement of Woman in Vegetative State

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled 7-2 Monday against a woman in a vegetative state, thereby allowing Florida to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlement funds earmarked for the woman’s medical care following a catastrophic injury when she was a child. In Gallardo v. Marstiller,...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

IRS announces it will finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

The IRS announced that it is on the cusp of processing all error-free individual tax returns from 2021, although it still is grappling with millions of returns from this year. Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig sent a letter to congressional tax committees on Tuesday, revealing that the backlog of returns from last year will be cleared up by the end of the week. Rettig noted that the IRS entered this filing season with a backlog of some 8 million original unprocessed returns from 2021.
INCOME TAX
Ohio Capital Journal

Deep inside the gun bill: a break for drug middlemen

Many Americans across the political spectrum are clamoring for federal action on guns in the wake of a mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store and hundreds of other mass shootings. But buried in a bipartisan compromise hashed out by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday is an unrelated provision they might not be so happy about. Apropos of nothing, the gun bill would enhance the exemption drug middlemen working with Medicare have from the federal "Anti-Kickback Statute."  The post Deep inside the gun bill: a break for drug middlemen appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Food Funding Bill to Renew Some U.S. School Meal Aid

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Aid that helped schools feed millions of U.S. children over the last two years will be extended, pending congressional approval, after senators reached a deal following fears of its expiration at the end of the month. Pandemic assistance helped quell hunger rates for U.S. families in recent...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

An uncertain future for virtual opioid use treatment

Federal regulations allowing online prescribing for drugs to treat people addicted to opioids could soon lapse, leaving an uncertain path forward for thousands of patients turning to virtual treatment and the digital health companies themselves. Startups providing buprenorphine to treat opioid use disorder took off amid the pandemic when the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Examiner

Put healthcare back in the hands of doctors and patients, not bureaucrats

Everyone deserves access to the best possible healthcare, and that is going to require change. As members of the Healthy Future Task Force Subcommittee on the Doctor-Patient Relationship, we are focused on crafting sensible, patient-driven solutions that translate into improved care for everyone. We are working to get Washington, D.C.,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Blogging Time

Can Military Doctors Be Sued

The Defense Department has published guidelines controlling how uniformed service members or their representatives can sue the military for negligence which may have ramifications for military service personnel in Utah.
UTAH STATE
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy