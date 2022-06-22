ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Arkansas baseball vs. Ole Miss: Live score updates from Wednesday's CWS game

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGNJS_0gIKiYBB00

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas baseball is still alive at the 2022 College World Series. But if the Razorbacks are to advance to the final, they'll have to beat Ole Miss twice.

Arkansas (45-20) will go for its first win over the Rebels (39-22) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. A loss would mean elimination for the Razorbacks, and a win would force another game Thursday with a trip to the final on the line.

Ole Miss dominated Arkansas 13-5 on Monday in Omaha, sending the Razorbacks into the losers' bracket. Arkansas beat Auburn 11-1 Tuesday to avoid elimination and send the Tigers home.

Ole Miss has yet to lose a game in the postseason after sweeping the Coral Gables Regional and the Corvallis Super Regional and winning its first two games at the College World Series.

LAST TIME OUT:Arkansas baseball avoids elimination, dominates Auburn at College World Series

HOW TO WATCH:Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Razorbacks baseball on TV, live stream Wednesday at CWS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas vs Ole Miss: What Robert Moore Did After Golden Glove News Just as Special as His Play

On Wednesday, just hours before taking the field for what could have been his final game as an Arkansas Razorback, Robert Moore received news of his greatest individual achievement on the college level. In winning the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the top second baseman in Division I baseball, Moore became the first player in Arkansas baseball history to receive the annual honor.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
City
Auburn, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Arkansas State
talkbusiness.net

Arvest promotes Willard to leadership role in Benton County

Longtime Arvest Bank executive Mike Willard is the company’s new regional director of community banks for its Benton County market. Willard started the job June 6. He replaced Greg Stanfill, who retired earlier this year. Willard has held various roles at Arvest, most recently as the president and CEO...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cws#College World Series#Rebels#Espn#Tigers#The Coral Gables Regional
aymag.com

Blue Zoo Coming to Promenade Boulevard

The Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers will soon be home to an aquarium like no other: the Blue Zoo. Marketed as “More than an aquarium. More than a zoo,” Blue Zoo will be a hands-on experience with the mission to educate and inspire in a fun, hands-on environment. Sharks, an octopus, clownfish, seahorses, jellyfish and angelfish will be within the aquarium.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Hands-on aquarium and zoo is coming to Rogers before the end of the year

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers will soon get its first aquarium, The Blue Zoo Aquarium, in Pinnacle Hills Promenade. “We are looking for a September timeline, obviously, if you talk to any business right, they’ll tell you how hard it is to get the supplies in and get things put together in time,” said Blue Zoo Aquarium Founder, Wesley Haws.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

Chipotle to open a Fort Smith location

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Fort Smith later this year and will be part of a multi-tenant redevelopment of the former Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant in the northeast corner of Rogers Avenue and Interstate 540. Eric Nelson, principal and vice president of brokerage...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Where to watch fireworks in NWA in 2022

Slap on your American flag bathing suit, and your red-white-and-blue flip-floppers, everyone. It’s almost Independence Day. As we do every year, we’ve scoured the internet searching for local fireworks displays and Independence Day celebrations to try and answer the question, “Where can I watch fireworks in Fayetteville (or Farmington, or Prairie Grove, or West Fork, Rogers, etc.) in 2022?”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Children's Safety Center of Washington County getting new home

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — For the last 25 years, the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County has called Emma Avenue, in Springdale, home. On Friday, they broke ground on the land that will be home to the brand new J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Children’s Safety Center of Washington County off Gene George Boulevard.
talkbusiness.net

Gentry hired as Fort Smith IT chief, joins other new department heads

The city of Fort Smith’s new director of information technology is set to start his new job in July, when he will join two other new faces in the city offices, namely the director of solid waste and the mobility coordinator. City administration recently announced that James Gentry III...
FORT SMITH, AR
ArchDaily

Osage Park Pavilion / modus studio

Manufacturers : Benjamin Moore, Palram, LA Lighting, Philips, Q Tran LED. Structural Engineering : Tatum-Smith-Welcher Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. The Osage Park Pavilion is a gateway and centerpiece for Osage Park, which resides at the northern end of a small municipal airport in Bentonville, Arkansas. The airport is a playground for unique small aircraft, and this pavilion derives its playful form and structural expression from aircraft wing design. The simple, fluid form lifts seamlessly out of the ground, evolving into a light, airy structure that celebrates natural light pouring through repetitive structural elements and the dynamic, undulating Arkansas-sourced cypress facade.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy