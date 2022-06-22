Arkansas baseball vs. Ole Miss: Live score updates from Wednesday's CWS game

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas baseball is still alive at the 2022 College World Series. But if the Razorbacks are to advance to the final, they'll have to beat Ole Miss twice.

Arkansas (45-20) will go for its first win over the Rebels (39-22) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. A loss would mean elimination for the Razorbacks, and a win would force another game Thursday with a trip to the final on the line.

Ole Miss dominated Arkansas 13-5 on Monday in Omaha, sending the Razorbacks into the losers' bracket. Arkansas beat Auburn 11-1 Tuesday to avoid elimination and send the Tigers home.

Ole Miss has yet to lose a game in the postseason after sweeping the Coral Gables Regional and the Corvallis Super Regional and winning its first two games at the College World Series.

