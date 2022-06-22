Broad River campground to open in July

A new campground along Broad River is almost ready to open.

Built on a 90-acre tract of land adjoining the Broad River Greenway, Broad River Campground will open Friday, July 1, with 10 cabins, 16 sites for recreational vehicles and five geodesic domes.

"We are excited about this whole region. Not just Boiling Springs and Cleveland County, but being right along the state line, we can draw from this whole region around us," said Jake Whisnant, park manager. "So far we have had a tremendous response. We are already getting bookings for July 1."

Each of the campground's cabins are equipped with a hot tub, full kitchen and bathroom. Multiple beds located in a communal area near the front of the cabins in a small loft area.

The five domes are able to hold up to four people comfortably and are furnished with heat, air conditioning, a refrigerator and microwave. Each also comes with access to a private bathroom and shower located a short walk away near the RV sites.

Each RV site has hookups for 30 and 50 amp electricity sources and hookups for water and sewer services.

All of the cabins and domes are built into the landscape along the greenway, and still sit under shade trees and along walking paths.

"It has come out a lot better than expected in terms of how it integrated with the land. I know we are moving some dirt around, but we are not disturbing a lot of the site and we are leaving the woods intact," said George Selembo, president of SRI, the company behind the campground.

Using the trails around the campground, a person can be on the banks of Broad River in about 15 minutes.

"Everything we have here is about making things a more positive experience for our guests. We want this to be a place where people can come and forget about their cell phones and enjoy their time," said Whisnant.

Even after the campgrounds opens in July, Watts said more work is planned for the property. Over the summer a club house is expected to open, and more RV sites, cabins and domes are to be built over the next several months.

"We are hoping the opening of phase one here will give us an idea of how much more we need to plan for and to build," he said. "We expect everything to be finished and opened by the end of the year."

Reservations for the campground can be made online at broadrivercampgroundnc.com/