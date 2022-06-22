ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Here's who will serve on the oversight board for Nueces County's public defender's office

By Chase Rogers, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QaCM1_0gIKi41s00

The Nueces County Commissioners Court accepted a $7.2 million state grant to establish a public defender's office and approved a list of people to serve on the office's oversight board.

County Judge Barbara Canales and commissioners on Tuesday approved a list of 11 candidates recommended by the Board of Judges to join the oversight board, which will be tasked with hiring the office's chief defender and writing the bylaws.

However, commissioners disagreed on whether members of the Commissioners Court, namely Canales, should sit on or advise the board in an official capacity. In a split 2-2 vote, the court ultimately took no action on adding additional board members or advisers.

Once established, the office will employ attorneys to represent indigent defendants who can’t afford to hire representation, representing 45% of the mental health-related and 13% of non-mental health-related indigent cases.

District Judge Missy Medary, who said the approval by the Commissioners Court marks the end of the judges' involvement, said the oversight board aims to have the office operational by Jan. 1.

"It is a race right now," Medary said.

The $7.2 million grant, which will be allocated to the county over six years, will cover all costs of the office for the first two years. The funding will wane in year three until year seven, when the county will handle the entirety of the costs.

The hopes for the new office are high. Once it's up and running, its efforts are expected to make a positive impact on the overpopulation of the Nueces County Jail, chip at the court's pandemic-related backlog and lower the county's expenses for court-appointed attorneys.

Disagreements on the board's composition

Canales said she and one of the commissioners should serve on the board in addition to the 11 recommended by the Board of Judges, which would bring the board to 13 members.

The county judge's and a commissioner's inclusion, Canales said, would help expedite the establishment of the office, including finding office space in the courthouse for the office and other logistics such as IT and human resources.

Medary told the Commissioners Court that other Texas counties have gone either way — some opting not to have the county judge or commissioners on the board while some have chosen to do so.

However, Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney and Precinct 2 Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez said the board was large enough with 11 members already approved.

Precinct 3 Commissioner John Marez called for a vote to instead establish Canales and the county court manager, Aidee Hernandez, as non-voting members of the board. Marez and Canales voted in favor and Gonzalez and Chesney voted against, resulting in no action being taken.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Hernandez was absent from the vote and the Tuesday meeting.

Canales said she would like to see the board become more diverse.

"You've done a great job on diversity, but let's get it even more diverse because I promise you it is not as diverse as your clientele," Canales said. "I think that is important to think about."

Who was approved to join the oversight board?

Guidelines for the Texas Indigent Defense Commission grant state the oversight board members, who will serve two-year terms, cannot financially benefit from the positions. The attorneys selected do not take court-appointed assignments.

Rosaena Mushel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeCNM_0gIKi41s00

Rosaena Mushel is the mother of Andres "Andy" Jacob Mushel, a Portland man who was found not guilty by means of insanity for killing his father in 2017. Her son was represented by defense attorney Lisa Greenberg.

Lisa Greenberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjvYq_0gIKi41s00

Greenberg, who has been instrumental in the creation of the office, is a defense attorney and former assistant district attorney. She is the president of the

Coastal Bend Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

John Martinez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7xfa_0gIKi41s00

Martinez is a Corpus Christi City Council member, an attorney and a former judge for Nueces County Court at Law No. 3.

Chris Adler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ruCEZ_0gIKi41s00

A businesswoman, Adler is a community leader and former at-large councilwoman for Corpus Christi. She has served on the Del Mar College Foundation board of trustees.

Richard "Rick" Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blNzZ_0gIKi41s00

Rogers is a retired defense attorney with experience in mental health, public defense and the criminal justice system.

Shane Gleason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2giA_0gIKi41s00

Gleason is a four-year associate professor of politics coordinator at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. He oversees the political science department and has direct knowledge of the criminal justice system.

Dr. Sherdeana Owens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGrSc_0gIKi41s00

Owens, who has a background in the military, health care, industry and higher education, is active in many organizations, including the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Texas Public Health Association, the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation and the Nueces County Community Action Agency Health Advisory Board.

Benjamin Wolff

Wolff worked as a post-conviction attorney in Austin with the Texas Defender Service, where he represented death-sentenced individuals in state and federal post-conviction proceedings. He is also the executive director of the Office of Capital and Forensic Writs , a Texas state public defender office that represents individuals in state post-conviction litigation.

Janice Cagle

Cagle is a community leader with personal experience with the court system and knowledge of the community and mental health issues.

Grant Jones

At one time serving as Nueces County's district attorney, Jones is a longtime defense attorney with direct knowledge of the complexities of mental health in the criminal justice system.

Libby Averyt

Averyt is a community leader with direct experience with the court system and knowledge of the community and mental health issues.

Chase Rogers covers local government and industry in South Texas. Contact him at chase.rogers@caller.com or on Twitter @chasedrogers . You can support local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

