In the last two weeks, COVID-19 prevalence in Pennsylvania has taken a nosedive, as both the seven-day averages for new cases and new deaths have been cut roughly in half. Over the last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 12,326 new cases, an average of 1,761 per day. Two weeks ago, that average was 3,223 new cases per day. The difference is a decrease of 45%, the largest two-week decrease since mid-March.

