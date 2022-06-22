Lightning Strikes in Mount Wilson Area Seen from Downtown Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles, CA: Lightning strikes in the Mount Wilson area were captured by Key News Network from Downtown Los Angeles near the intersection of Figueroa and Adams, and 1st Street and Santa Fe. A lightning storm hit many parts of Los Angeles County around 12:30 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Zak Holman / KNN

See KNN coverage of lightning in the San Fernando Valley and Pomona here.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

