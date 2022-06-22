ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool City Classic Car Show & Cruise is this weekend. Here are 5 things to do in Manitowoc and Two Rivers.

By City of Manitowoc Department of Tourism
MANITOWOC - Classic cars, street parties, beach bashes, alpacas and a shoreline cruise are all part of the fun this week.

Here are five things to do in Manitowoc and Two Rivers.

1. See classic cars in Cool City Classic Car Show & Cruise

If you are a fan of snazzy old cars, you won’t want to miss this big event that spans over two cities!

The Cool City Classic Car Show & Cruise is Friday and Saturday in downtown Two Rivers.

The show kicks off with a cruise at 6 p.m. leaving from UW-Green Bay Manitowoc Campus , 705 Viebahn St., to downtown Two Rivers.

Food trucks, beverages and live music will be available from 4 to 9 Friday night in downtown Two Rivers.

The show on Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with food trucks and beverages available.

For more information, visit tworiversmainstreet.com .

2. Party on the street at Fat Seagull

Head to downtown Manitowoc for The Fat Seagull ’s first street party of the year!

This two-day event has food, drinks and live music from The Blues Disciples, Eight Second Ride and the Mad Cats Band.

The Fat Seagull will kick off the street party at noon on Saturday and wrap up at 11 p.m.

On Sunday, the party will run noon-7 p.m.

The Fat Seagull is at 807 Quay St., downtown Manitowoc.

3. Get in the groove at Beach Bash

Feel the sand in your toes this weekend at Beach Bash at Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers.

There are things to do and see on both Friday and Saturday, including plenty of family fun, food, fireworks, carnival games and live music.

There is even a 5K run/walk to start the day on Saturday.

For a full schedule and lineup of music, visit www.beachbashtr.com/beach-bash-2022 .

4. Enjoy yoga and wine with alpacas

If you prefer a more relaxed weekend, head to LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Heather from Balance on Buffalo in Manitowoc will be guiding participants through yoga poses while the curious and friendly alpacas wander about the area.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Children 8 and older are welcome and will be served water or soft drinks in lieu of the wine.

Learn more at londondairyalpacas.com . LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch is at 6827 State 147, Two Rivers.

More: Fast Taco owners dream of taking their authentic Mexican restaurant chain nationwide

More: Craving Italian pasta, pizza or sandwiches in Manitowoc? This restaurant has been a local favorite for three decades.

5. Tour the shoreline aboard the SS Badger

The first Manitowoc Shoreline Cruise aboard the SS Badger is set for this Saturday.

For two hours, from 2 to 4 p.m., passengers can enjoy some of the best views of Manitowoc and a fun atmosphere fit for all ages.

The theme of this cruise is Packers vs. University of Wisconsin and includes musical entertainment from Riley Haupt.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at ssbadger.com . The Manitowoc dock is at 900 S. Lakeview Drive and the local ticket office can be reached at 920-684-0888.

The City of Manitowoc’s Department of Tourism , branded as Visit Manitowoc, is responsible for facilitating an active relationship with hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions in the city to promote Manitowoc as a tourist destination on the state and national level. To contact the Department of Tourism, email tourism@manitowoc.org or call 920-686-3508. For more about upcoming events, follow @VisitManitowoc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or visit manitowoc.org/tourism .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Cool City Classic Car Show & Cruise is this weekend. Here are 5 things to do in Manitowoc and Two Rivers.

