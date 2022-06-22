Red River's new dual softball coaches tell how work will be divided

Red River High School is transitioning from a softball program run by Zach Thrasher to dual head coaches in Ginger Craig and Cymantha Smelser, who were on Thrasher’s staff.

“Both coaches will bring consistency and a wealth of knowledge to the softball program,” RRHS athletic director Norm Picou said. “We are excited about the future of Red River softball.”

Thrasher will continue teaching at the school but wanted to take a break from coaching.

The division of labor has already been determined. Smelser will handle scheduling, the practice itinerary, checking student-athlete grades, discipline, the infield and pitchers, along with day-to-day “things” with the athletes.

“We’re excited to get some potential athletes coming up from eighth grade to help our low numbers,” Smelser said.

Craig will handle transportation, equipment, fundraising, outfield and hitting, along with minor discipline.

Preparing to start her 28th year coaching in Red River Parish, Craig originally coached basketball and softball at the former Martin High School. The Red River School District’s Adapted Physical Education teacher, Craig is also the school’s golf coach and has been on the softball staff for 10 years. The Converse native played collegiately at Northwestern State (1985-1988), where she was the Louisiana Athletic Director’s Association Player of the Year and the Gulf Star Conference Most Valuable Player of the Year in 1987.

One of two NSU softball players to have a jersey number retired, Craig serves on the NSU steering committee for the N-Club, the Demons Unlimited Foundation Board of Directors and is supportive through the Ginger Craig Softball Scholarship. She learned things playing collegiately that she imparts to her athletes.

“That no matter your skill level, always give everything you have in practice while working hard to be better than you were the day before,” Craig said. “And try to hit the ball as hard as you can every time you swing.”

Smelser, who has spent the majority of her 13-year coaching career in the Monroe area, was an assistant coach at Ouachita when the team won the LHSAA Class 5A state title under Tim Whitman.

“I’m excited to combine coach Craig’s knowledge of softball with my own knowledge to build the program,” she said.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Red River's new dual softball coaches tell how work will be divided