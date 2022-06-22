ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Red River's new dual softball coaches tell how work will be divided

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

Red River High School is transitioning from a softball program run by Zach Thrasher to dual head coaches in Ginger Craig and Cymantha Smelser, who were on Thrasher’s staff.

“Both coaches will bring consistency and a wealth of knowledge to the softball program,” RRHS athletic director Norm Picou said. “We are excited about the future of Red River softball.”

Thrasher will continue teaching at the school but wanted to take a break from coaching.

The division of labor has already been determined. Smelser will handle scheduling, the practice itinerary, checking student-athlete grades, discipline, the infield and pitchers, along with day-to-day “things” with the athletes.

“We’re excited to get some potential athletes coming up from eighth grade to help our low numbers,” Smelser said.

ALL-AREA SOFTBALL: Here's the Shreveport Times All-Area softball team

ALL-CITY SOFTBALL: Here's the Shreveport Times All-City softball team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sU1iK_0gIKhSv200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e60au_0gIKhSv200

ALL-AREA TRACK: Here's the Shreveport Times All-Area Track & Field team

Craig will handle transportation, equipment, fundraising, outfield and hitting, along with minor discipline.

Preparing to start her 28th year coaching in Red River Parish, Craig originally coached basketball and softball at the former Martin High School. The Red River School District’s Adapted Physical Education teacher, Craig is also the school’s golf coach and has been on the softball staff for 10 years. The Converse native played collegiately at Northwestern State (1985-1988), where she was the Louisiana Athletic Director’s Association Player of the Year and the Gulf Star Conference Most Valuable Player of the Year in 1987.

One of two NSU softball players to have a jersey number retired, Craig serves on the NSU steering committee for the N-Club, the Demons Unlimited Foundation Board of Directors and is supportive through the Ginger Craig Softball Scholarship. She learned things playing collegiately that she imparts to her athletes.

“That no matter your skill level, always give everything you have in practice while working hard to be better than you were the day before,” Craig said. “And try to hit the ball as hard as you can every time you swing.”

Smelser, who has spent the majority of her 13-year coaching career in the Monroe area, was an assistant coach at Ouachita when the team won the LHSAA Class 5A state title under Tim Whitman.

“I’m excited to combine coach Craig’s knowledge of softball with my own knowledge to build the program,” she said.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Red River's new dual softball coaches tell how work will be divided

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Natchitoches Times

NCHS Principal touts student, teacher successes

Natchitoches Central Principal Micah Coleman gave the school board a glimpse of what success looks like during the board’s committee meeting Tuesday. President Reba Phelps began having a principal report on their school’s progress during committee and regular meetings and it was Coleman’s turn this week. While...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTAL

SUSLA: The Roy Griggs School of Business

Biskie talks with the incredible team from Southern University at Shreveport about the upcoming ribbon cutting, and amazing advancements for the Roy Griggs School of Business. The mission and goals of Southern University at Shreveport’s Roy Griggs School of Business complement the missions and goals of the University. The mission of the RGSB is to provide students with a solid foundation of knowledge relative to the field of business and related subject areas while developing the communication skills necessary to advance in today’s 21st-century business environment. The Roy Griggs School of Business strives to maximize student success whether they plan to seek immediate employment in their chosen field, transfer to a four-year institution, or simply enhance their job skills.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Dads on Duty awards car to recent Southwood High graduate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport organization Dads on Duty recently put a smile on one Southwood High School student’s face. Before she heads off to college, Rondishe’a Williams was gifted a car!. The recent graduate entered a competition where students were asked to answer several questions in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Sports
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
KTBS

Jumper from the Texas St. Bridge found dead in Red River

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police say the body of a woman has been recovered from the Red River Friday morning. Witnesses reported seeing the woman jump from the Texas Street bridge. The Bossier City Fire Department put a boat in the water and found the woman's body a...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Marshal Charlie Caldwell's procession arriving today in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The police escort of the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Sr. is expected to arrive at Interstate 49 and state Highway 175 in DeSoto Parish around 5 p.m. From there, the procession is scheduled to arrive around 5:45 p.m. in Shreveport, heading to Heavenly Gates...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Track Field#Coaching#Northwestern State#Thrasher#Rrhs#The Shreveport Times#Martin High School
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches retains National Main Street accreditation

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street announce 20 Louisiana communities have been designated as 2022 Accredited Main Street America™ programs. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach™.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Trail ride organizers commended for safe event

MANSFIELD, La. – Organizers of the Big W trail ride held two weeks ago in Grand Cane are to be commended for holding a safe event, DeSoto Police Jury Administrator Michael Norton said this week. Norton told police jurors during a meeting Tuesday there was only one issue but...
GRAND CANE, LA
KSLA

Bossier City Public Works says starting days earlier helps beat the heat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 caught up with Bossier City Public Works on Thursday, June 23 to see how they’re doing working out in the heat. Director Rich Wade says the key to beating the heat is to stay hydrated and start your day earlier. Wearing long sleeves and bright colors is another way to protect your skin and also stay cooler, he said.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTAL

James Burton calls Elvis biopic “Fantastic”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The highly anticipated Elvis Presley biopic hit theaters on Friday. Iconic guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Burton, who was by The King’s side for nearly a decade, shared the emotions he felt seeing his memories depicted on the big screen.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Interstate 220 west back open following crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A crash in west Shreveport shut down Interstate 220 west just before the Cross Lake Bridge. Officials say an 18-wheeler rolled over, leaving the driver trapped inside. Multiple fire crews were able to free the driver from the vehicle. They were airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

I-220E partially reopened after big rig rollover traps driver

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One lane remains closed but traffic is flowing again on Interstate 220 westbound in Shreveport, where a big rig hauling lumber rolled over early Friday afternoon, trapping the driver. It happened just before 1 p.m. on I220 E at Lakeshore Drive The road had to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Man dies in Claiborne Parish truck wreck

A Minden, LA, man died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck in Claiborne Parish, LA. According to Louisiana State Police, Patrick Halliburton, 33, was driving a 2001 Ford pick-up west on Louisiana 518 at Old Athens Road. For reasons still under investigation, Halliburton exited the roadway and struck a tree.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Did You Know About Elvis’ 1955 Caddo Parish Arrest?

The Shreveport - Bossier area is steeped in incredible music history. If you look at the past guests at places like the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and Hirsch Coliseum, it's clear that what happened here had an effect on music worldwide. In fact, one of the most important figures in rock...
SHREVEPORT, LA
advancemonticellonian.com

Master Sergeant Shepherd moves bases

Master Sergeant Shepherd was an instructor assigned to the Elite 372 Training Squadron, Detachment 5 at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. He is being moved to Whitman Air Force Base in Missouri. Shepherd teaches equipment systems and inspection procedures, administers written and criterion examinations, researches, and writes and revises...
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

I-220 Traffic Headache Scheduled to Begin Today in Bossier

If your daily commute has you using I-220 to cross the Red River, you'll either need to consider another route, or plan for some possible delays. In a release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development we learn that motorists are advised that beginning today, Wednesday, June 22, there will be lane closures on I-220 eastbound and westbound over the Red River in Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy