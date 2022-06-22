Now's the time to watch a Locomotive FC game as team picks up pace mid season

By the numbers, the El Paso Locomotive start the second half of their season Saturday night at home against the worst team in the USL, the New York Red Bulls II.

By feel, it seems like the Locomotive have already played two seasons.

The first four games under new coach John Hutchinson were a disaster, with the team giving up 13 goals in the four losses and digging a hole to the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

The 13 games since have been closer to their championship expectations, as they have seven wins, four ties and two losses while conceding nine goals.

That adds up to the middle of the table, sixth in a 13-team conference where seven teams make the playoffs, but the trend line has the Locomotive excited.

"Those first four games seem like a long, long time ago," Hutchinson said.

What is still fresh in his memory is when the tide of the season turned, in the first week of April leading into the game with Monterey, one the Locomotive won 5-0 for the first victory of the season.

"There was a change, you could see it in the training group, I could feel it," Hutchinson said. "That weekend the game was really good. Since then, since that day in training the results have been coming. We've lost two since that point. We've played good football and that's the key to it."

The Locomotive's fourth season has been interesting and noteworthy for plenty of reasons. Five Academy players have made appearances for the Locomotive and one, Diego Abarca, made SportsCenter with a goal. Budding 18-year-old star Diego Luna was sold to the MLS's Real Salt Lake for a record-setting transfer fee.

Two El Paso players, Grenadian Shavon John-Brown and El Salvadoran Eric Calvillo, played against each other in a CONCACAF Nations League game when they were on leave from the Locomotive.

Their last game, a 1-1 draw with Detroit, was the first USL game ever aired on ESPN .

Defender Andrew Fox isn't sure exactly what went wrong early and what spurred the turnaround, though he has some theories.

"I can't put my finger on one specific answer," he said. "Perhaps we were learning a new system, perhaps a couple of new faces in the changing room we had to gel with, maybe it was building that chemistry a little bit. I can't diagnose it down to one specific reason.

"Maybe we addressed some of the issues we didn't realize we were going to have in preseason and they were highlighted early on in the (regular) season. Since then we've built chemistry, we have a better understanding of what the standards are we need to apply to ourselves and the message the manager is trying to get across to us."

The obvious difference is the defense. Early the Locomotive were repeatedly burned in transition, an obvious way to beat a team that wants to dominate possession. At one point in the 5-4 home loss to Las Vegas keeper Evan Newton was booed when a shot from 40 yards out caught him off his line and went in.

Two weeks ago he was on the USL team of the week after shutting out Phoenix and now looks like the veteran star he was supposed to be when El Paso signed him.

He said the turnaround was tactical.

"We made a couple of adjustments after the first four games to clean things up in the back," Newton said. "We were playing a very high line at the beginning, it was a bit uncomfortable for all of us. Credit to John, he made the adjustments that needed to happen.

"The way we were playing wasn't putting myself and a lot of guys in a spot to succeed. The strength of mine is playing out of the back on my feet. That's part of the reason I was brought in here. At the same time I'm not super fast and playing 30, 40 yards from the goal is a bit different for me from where I've found my sweet spot, sweeping the line out. I'm not quite as far from the guys in front of me.

"(Hutchinson) made a really good adjustment and guys are performing as well. I've sharpened up as well."

The midfielder Calvillo agrees defense has been key.

"That's what turned it for us, playing strong defensively," he said. "We have great attacking players, a great attacking team, goals are going to come so we focused on the defensive side and everything fell into place.

"We should all be happy where we started to where we are now because it's progress. We didn't expect to start that terribly, but at the end of the day we knew what we had, we knew it was going to take some time, we figured it out and we're making a good run right now. Momentum is high for us. We should all be proud of the progress we've had."

As the second half of the season kicks off, progress is the most identifiable thing that has gone right for a team that believes it has gotten back on a title track.

New York Red Bulls II at El Paso Locomotive

What, when, where: A USL Championship game, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Southwest University Park

TV : ESPN+

Records : El Paso is 7-6-4, 25 points, 6th in the Western Conference; New York is 1-11-3, 6 points, 14th in the Eastern Conference

Tickets : $10-$52

