Woman stabbed to death by sister during fight at Fort Worth apartment, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
 3 days ago

A 31-year-old woman died early Wednesday at a local hospital from injuries she suffered during a fight with her sister in east Fort Worth, police said.

The sister fled the scene before Fort Worth police arrived late Tuesday, but authorities have identified her.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

The victim was Porsha L. Smith, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website. She was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m. An autopsy is pending.

Fort Worth police responded to a stabbing call just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive at the Stoneybrook Apartments.

Patrol officers learned that the victim and her sister were involved in a fight, and at one point, the suspect stabbed the woman in the shoulder/arm area.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the fight.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she died early Wednesday.

denise joyner
3d ago

Let’s pray for our community and one another. Nothing could be that bad that you kill your own family members. If and when you feel that much pain to hurt someone find you a prayer room or walk away matter-of-fact run away from the situation. Now one is dead and the other is going to jail. Bringing grief to everyone.

Dale Robertson
2d ago

That is so sad, I got a brother and sister that I don't deal with cuz they not right and I feed them with a long handle SPOON!!! But I never let it result in violence to where one looses their life and other n jail!!! Walk away and stay away, that's how u handle family issues when the other ain't RIGHT!!!

