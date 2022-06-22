Woman stabbed to death by sister during fight at Fort Worth apartment, police say

A 31-year-old woman died early Wednesday at a local hospital from injuries she suffered during a fight with her sister in east Fort Worth, police said.

The sister fled the scene before Fort Worth police arrived late Tuesday, but authorities have identified her.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

The victim was Porsha L. Smith, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website. She was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m. An autopsy is pending.

Fort Worth police responded to a stabbing call just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive at the Stoneybrook Apartments.

Patrol officers learned that the victim and her sister were involved in a fight, and at one point, the suspect stabbed the woman in the shoulder/arm area.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the fight.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she died early Wednesday.