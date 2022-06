STILLWATER – I get it and I know Oklahoma State fans are asking, what’s up. Last weekend Oak Grove, La. safety Kam Franklin, one of the top pledges in the class and a commitment since Nov. 21, 2021 made an official visit to TCU. Since then, he has told Pokes Report that nothing has changed, and he is committed to the Cowboys. He just wanted to have a back-up plan and he had not taken any other visits. Now, Billy Walton III, an electrifying edge rusher that helped Dallas ISD school South Oak Cliff win a State Championship last season has confirmed he is taking a visit this weekend to Texas.

