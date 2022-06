PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) If you’re in Pearland, Texas this July 4th weekend and want to see fireworks, there are a few options for the whole family to enjoy. The City of Pearland will celebrate the country’s birthday at Independence Park with live music, activities and and a fireworks display. All FREE to the public and all you need is a wristband that is required to ride the event attractions at Celebration of Freedom. Wristbands cost $5.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO