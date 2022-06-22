Board of Health Preview

The Mid-Prairie School Board will meet in regular session Monday. In financial notes, they will discus $12.7 million worth of school infrastructure sales, service and use tax revenue bonds along with proposed school fees and admission prices for the upcoming year. The Board will also discuss an easement at the Wellman Rotary Soccer Fields with Alliant Energy, spectator behavior at athletic contests and IASB legislative priorities. The Board will meet Monday, June 27th at 6:15p.m. At the Central Administration Office Community Room on the high school campus in Wellman.
