Washington County, IA

Board of Health Preview

By Jerry Edwards
 3 days ago

The Washington County Board of Health is set to meet Thursday on the 5th floor of Federation...

Washington County Conservation Hiring Maintenance Technician

The Washington County Conservation Board is in the process of hiring for a full-time Maintenance Technician position. As of July 1, the board will have funds available going into the new fiscal year. Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus notes that Washington County Conservation is in the beginning stages of accepting applications for the position.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Conservation Center Ponders Updating Displays

The Washington County Conservation Center is looking to update its current displays.The displays have been in place since 2018. The displays are educational while still being engaging allowing visitors to touch and feel and interact with. One of the features that is specifically being assessed is the live turtle display.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
The City of Washington is Participating in the #IowansUnite Community Contest.

The Washington Chamber of Commerce has submitted a video that can be viewed on the voting site and on YouTube titled Rediscover a Classic: Washington, IA that details Washington’s history and support for community events. The voting period will run up to June 29th and if the video gets over 500 votes Washington will receive an assignment, on July 6, 2022, to showcase their community spirit.
WASHINGTON, IA
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation has announced its 2nd Quarter Municipal Grants

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation in 2021 distributed approximately $1,187,000 to eight cities in Washington County, and has awarded approximately $13,488,000 in total for municipal grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The program distributes the revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Board of Supervisors to Have Work Session

The Washington Board of Supervisors will meet at 2:30pm today for a work session to discuss broadband internet expansion in Washington County. The issue was talked about in last weeks Supervisors meeting with a representative from Natel Broadband Internet claiming that this new expansion could lead to better coverage for 500 households and 100 businesses in Washington County. A letter of intent was supposed to be signed at last week’s meeting but could not because of a paperwork error.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
City Council Summary

The Washington City Council met in regular session Tuesday. They approved the special event request for the Mercantile One-Year Celebration for July 16th. They also ratified a settlement agreement with Teamsters Union for both the Police and Public Works departments. A closed session was held before the meeting was adjourned.
WASHINGTON, IA
Mid-Prairie Board Talks Bond Business Monday

The Mid-Prairie School Board will meet in regular session Monday. In financial notes, they will discus $12.7 million worth of school infrastructure sales, service and use tax revenue bonds along with proposed school fees and admission prices for the upcoming year. The Board will also discuss an easement at the Wellman Rotary Soccer Fields with Alliant Energy, spectator behavior at athletic contests and IASB legislative priorities. The Board will meet Monday, June 27th at 6:15p.m. At the Central Administration Office Community Room on the high school campus in Wellman.
WELLMAN, IA
Third Annual Mayor’s Cruise is Saturday

Kalona Mayor Mark Robe is hosting a classic car cruise Saturday, June 25. Along with the Corn Country Cruisers and Classy Chassis Car Clubs, the Mayor invites other car enthusiasts to join in the fun. Participants should line up at the Sinclair Tractor lot at 4:30 p.m. with an anticipated...
KALONA, IA
A Updated More Accessible Park to Debut in Riverside

A new more inclusive Railroad Park in Riverside will be unveiled Friday at 5:00pm featuring a new soft fall surface for the playground, expanded handicap accessibility, and a walking trail around the entire perimeter. The Washington County Riverboat Foundation recently awarded a $100,044 grant for the playground and the rain garden.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Happy 150th to Riverside

Along with Trekfest, the City of Riverside is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this weekend. Co Coordinator of the 150th Committee Christine Kirkwood encourages visitors of Riverside to stop in at the Voyage Home Museum while in town. Along with seeing Star Trek exhibits, Kirkwood adds there is Riverside history to be...
RIVERSIDE, IA
Keota Swimming Pool Project Moving Forward

The City of Keota is soliciting bids for their proposed public swimming pool & splash pad project to be constructed in Wilson Park. The original bid date of June 15 has been extended to June 29. Keota City Council Member Keith Conrad shares the most anxious part of the process,...
KEOTA, IA
Memorial Golf Tournament at the Kalona Golf Club Tuesday

The 14th annual Short Peterseim Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Tuesday, June 28 at the Kalona Golf Club and will benefit Hospice of Washington County. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to participate with the format being a four person best shot with $280 registration for a team of four. Prizes will also be awarded to the top three finishers, longest putt and shortest to the pin.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Ardice Arlene Blankenhorn

Celebration of life services for 100-year-old Ardice Arlene Blankenhorn of Washington will be at 11a.m. Monday, June 27th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends from 10-11a.m. Monday, June 27th at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the Washington United Methodist Church.
WASHINGTON, IA
Rainbow Walk and Pet Parade set for Saturday

Saturday will be the third annual Washington Rainbow Walk and Pet Parade at Noon in Sunset Park that will celebrate the members of the LGBTQ+ Community in Washington and in other surrounding areas. The main parade will provide the onlookers with paint that they can safely toss on the parade...
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington Softball Unable to Get Over Bloodhound Hump

A pair of close bouts favored the road Bloodhounds on Thursday when the Fort Madison softball team invaded Washington and left town with a doubleheader sweep. Game one was a pitcher’s duel for awhile with both teams deadlocked at 2-2 in the sixth when the Southeast Conference leading Bloodhounds (15-11, 14-2) put up a five spot that led to a 7-2 victory. The Demons had five hits with Leighton Salazar going 3-for-4 and Ava Turner finished 2-for-4 with two RBI. Bella Salazar tossed six innings in the circle giving up six earned runs on 11 hits and striking out four.
FORT MADISON, IA
Jailer Assaulted at Washington County Jail

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Washington County Jail at 6:15pm Saturday. Thirty-five-year-old Autumn Bolser of Washington was arrested for assault by an inmate with bodily fluids or secretions. Bolser was seen on video urinating in a cup and proceeded to throw the cup...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Washington Softball Falls to CCA and Marion, Summer Teams Host Fort Madison Tonight

It was an uptick in competition for the Washington softball team the last couple nights and the Demons were tripped up in a pair of contests. No. 3 in 4A Clear Creek Amana (22-3) came to town on Tuesday and the Demons kept it close, but couldn’t get the bats going in a 5-0 loss. Bella Salazar pitched for the orange and black surrendering five runs on 14 hits and striking out five. The offense scattered four singles and was only allowed one free pass. Game two of the doubleheader was cancelled due to lightning.
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Female Wanted out of Polk County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-one-year-old Tiashanna Jennings of Coon Rapids, Minnesota for child endangerment, OWI 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday morning. She also had a warrant for probation violations out of Polk County. The warrant stems from an initial incident in June 2015 where she used her nails to cut an officer during a traffic stop.
BREAKING NEWS: Gas Leak Reported at West Monroe St. & South Ave. E

A gas leak was reported June 22nd at the corner of West Monroe St & South Ave E in a residential area. Both the Washington Police and Fire Department responded to the scene while Alliant Energy repaired the leak. Everyone was safely evacuated from the area and there were no injuries to report.
WASHINGTON, IA

