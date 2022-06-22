Board of Health Preview

It was an uptick in competition for the Washington softball team the last couple nights and the Demons were tripped up in a pair of contests. No. 3 in 4A Clear Creek Amana (22-3) came to town on Tuesday and the Demons kept it close, but couldn’t get the bats going in a 5-0 loss. Bella Salazar pitched for the orange and black surrendering five runs on 14 hits and striking out five. The offense scattered four singles and was only allowed one free pass. Game two of the doubleheader was cancelled due to lightning.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO