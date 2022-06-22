ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Etowah Commissioners approve 8-mile repaving project for Appalachian Highway

By Miranda Prescott, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ijm5_0gIKfrI900

Etowah County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a repaving project for Appalachian Highway.

The project, titled Project ECP 28-076-18, will resurface the highway on an 8-mile stretch from U.S. Highway 278 to U.S. Highway 411, exempting the bridge that will have work done on a later date when needed.

"It's one of the main routes of the county, as it is one of the few crossings for the Coosa River within the county, which makes it a very important route," said Robert Nail, the county's engineer, "It has not been resurfaced since the late 1990s, so this is very needed."

"Hokes Bluff has about 2 miles of the highway stretch through, which makes it a big asset for our community and we're happy to see this work moving forward," added Hokes Bluff Mayor Scott Reeves.

Read this: Etowah County credit unions join forces to host first Fight Fraud Workshop

Previously: No resolution yet in Etowah Commission District 5 election contest

Etowah County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said this project is especially important for the system when it comes to bussing students.

"We have school buses that drive that highway all the time going from the elementary schools to the middle and high schools, and I appreciate the relations we all have between the commissioners and the City of Hokes Bluff," he said. "It all culminates to making Etowah County a better place."

The project will cost an estimated $4 million, with the funding being secured by the State of Alabama.

"Several of the commissioners, alongside Mayor Reeves and myself, met with Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper over the course of the past year to discuss funding," Nail said. "It is an expensive roadway to fix, but we're glad that both Cooper and Gov. Kay Ivey has made a way to get funding for that roadway so we can get this project underway."

"This is a very important project. I drive that road a lot, so I see the needs it has first hand," said state Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre. "This is a much-needed project and I'm glad to see all the work done to see this project come to fruition."

Nail said the project's cost stems from the width and condition of the road. requiring a bigger buildup to meet the industrial standards the highway is subjected to daily.

"Unfortunately, aid and costs of materials have kept going up, so I'm hoping we can still complete this project with the funding we've been allotted," he said.

While there is no official timeline for the project to begin, Nail said it's hoped that it could start after the new section on U.S. Highway 411 is completed, so officials can see the traffic impact it will have.

Commissioners said their next scheduled meeting will be postponed from July 5 to July 12.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Etowah Commissioners approve 8-mile repaving project for Appalachian Highway

Comments / 1

Related
thehomewoodstar.com

Homewood considers change to city government

Residents of Homewood might have a chance to change their form of government sometime in the next year. Mayor Patrick McClusky has directed a study of bringing a city manager or administrator to Homewood. The city currently has a mayor/council form of government, which gives the mayor the day-to-day responsibilities of the city while the council serves as the legislative branch of the city. Homewood’s 11-member council is also the largest in the state of Alabama.
HOMEWOOD, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Ford announces candidacy for Mayor of Gadsden

Local businessman and former state representative, Craig Ford announced earlier this week that he filed the paperwork and officially became a candidate for Mayor of Gadsden. “Gadsden is a special community with the potential to achieve great things,” said Ford, pictured at right. “I grew up here, and this city has always been home. I have a passion for Gadsden and the people who live here, and I want to work with our city’s leadership to see this city achieve its full potential.”
GADSDEN, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Airport runway expansion announced

Photo courtesy of Northeast Alabama Regional Airport. At its regular monthly meeting, the Gadsden Airport Authority, along with the Alabama National Guard, announced its intention to expand and strengthen the runway at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport to a length of 11,000 feet. The expansion will allow the national guard...
GADSDEN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
County
Etowah County, AL
City
Hokes Bluff, AL
Etowah County, AL
Government
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power uses properties to boost pollinators

Alabama Power is using some of its properties to help boost pollination. Pollinator plots can be found at a number of Alabama Power sites, including The Preserves. As we near the end of Pollinator Week, Alabama Power Shorelines and Recreation team leader Josh Yerby and Alabama Cooperative Extension System pollinator expert Dani Carol share the top five things to know about pollinator plots.
ALABAMA STATE
allongeorgia.com

16 properties remain on July tax sale list

Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi.Fa.’s issued by the Tax Commissioner of Chattooga County, Georgia, in favor of the State of Georgia and County of Chattooga against the following named persons and the property as described immediately below their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Reeves
Person
Kay Ivey
WAFF

HydroFest happening this weekend in Guntersville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a hot day in Guntersville but that’s not stopping crew-members from setting up for HydroFest taking place this weekend. The HydroFest will be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Roy Duby’s World Speed Record of 200.419 miles per hour. The festivities are scheduled...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Lane closure still in effect on I-59 SB near Gadsden

GADSDEN Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-59 SB is closed after an accident involving a commercial vehicle early this morning. It happened around 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 185. One lane of traffic is closed as a result. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division...
GADSDEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Etowah Commissioners#Project Ecp 28 076 18
gadsdenmessenger.com

Record turnout expected for Gadsden High reunions

Photo: Golden Tiger committee members hammer out details for the upcoming reunion for Gadsden High School classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972. (Robb Corker/Messenger) Members of Gadsden High School’s classes of 1970, ’71 and ‘72 will collectively celebrate their 50th class reunion on August 6 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. The reunion begins with a meet-and-greet at 11 a.m. and the luncheon begins at 12 p.m.
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Auto Accident on HWY 411/Chestnut Bypass & Jacksonville St. in Centre

A 2 vehicle accident occurred on Highway 411/Chestnut Bypass & Jacksonville St., just outside of Peoples Bank in Centre, AL. The accident happened just after 4:00pm Thursday evening. Centre Police Department, Centre Fire Department, as well as Floyd EMS were on the scene. We are still gathering details about this...
CENTRE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ABC 33/40 News

Trussville pickleball courts put on hold after residents speak out in opposition

An approved project to place a dozen new pickleball courts in front of the Trussville Senior Activity Center on Cherokee Drive was put on hold Wednesday after residents spoke out in opposition of the project for various reasons--from environmental concerns to potential noise, traffic, and parking issues in nearby neighborhoods, as well as the lack of input from community members.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Deadly traffic crash investigation turns homicide probe in Jefferson County

CENTER POINT, Ala. — Update: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Nathan Wilson Jr. of Birmingham. The coroner said Wilson was a passenger in a car on Carson Road when someone in another vehicle began firing shots at the vehicle, causing it to crash into a ravine and strike several trees. Authorities initially believed Wilson was killed in the wreck, but they have since learned he was shot. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is now investigating his death as a homicide. The coroner did not release the victim's official cause of death. Watch the video above to learn more and see the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

June 21, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

New Businesses Opening in Anniston this Week!

Anniston, AL – Tomorrow will be a big day in Anniston. Two new businesses will have their grand opening on tomorrow, June 23, 2022. Anniston’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the City of Anniston is thrilled to announce that ALDI and Jack’s new Golden Springs location will both open this Thursday, June 23, 2022!
ANNISTON, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy