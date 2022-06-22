ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Gadsden's second LGBTQ+ Pride event takes place this weekend. Here's what to expect

By Jesse Jarrold-Grapes, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rasF_0gIKfqPQ00

Race Against Injustice Now will be hosting multiple events this weekend for its second LGBTQ+ Pride event.

More than 480 people turned out for last year's inaugural commemoration. RAIN co-founder Robert Hunter looks forward to a similar number of attendees this year, but cannot be sure. “I am hesitant to say, because last time we had 100 confirmed people, and it turned (out being over) 480,” Hunter said.

Activities will begin from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday with a parade starting outside Daugette Towers (700 Broad St.) and ending at the RAIN Center (914 Forrest Ave.).

Following the parade and a brief intermission of 10 to 20 minutes, there will be a designated “Speak Out Session” and story time from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From last month:Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge while court challenge goes forward

From last year:RAIN Center to host Gadsden's first LGBTQ+ Pride event

The “Speak Out Session” will give attendees the option to speak up about their experiences in the Gadsden area and in the LGBTQ+ community.

Storytime will be for anyone 15 and under who does not wish to participate in the “Speak Out Session,” and will provide the chance to read along with LGBTQ+-allied storybooks.

Saturday includes a kid-friendly rock show from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and an 18 and over dance party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be an announcement to all participants under the age of 18 signaling them to leave at the appropriate time.

Wrapping up the weekend celebration on Sunday is an event called “Pride Volunteers Mentoring LGBTQ+ Youth." From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., older members of the LGBTQ+ community will meet with LGBTQ+ youth to talk about their personal journeys, much like in the “Speak Out Session."

The difference, according to Hunter, is the personal connection. “There is not a lot of cohesiveness in the community, and it is sometimes helpful to get a perspective from someone who is older,” he said. “I can personally attest to being helped out significantly by Big Brothers, Big Sisters when I was in middle school. And I hope to pass that along in this way as well.”

All events except the parade will be at the Rain Center.

Along with bringing awareness to the Gadsden LGBTQ+ community, Hunter hopes these events will spark an interest in bringing back monthly LGBTQ+ entertainment/game nights since they stopped three months ago.

For more information, call 256-691-4133.

The RAIN Center, according to its website, is a coalition of individuals and organizations committed to fighting injustice by supporting and providing resources to marginalized communities fighting for their rights. Visit https://raceagainstinjusticenow.org for more information.

Comments / 16

Cynthia Simmons
3d ago

it's total perversion and I don't want to have anything to do with it and if our town was smart it wouldn't even allow you people to do this watch y'all need is to understand who you come from and who you are all I'm saying is I love you but I don't agree with your lifestyle and I don't want it paraded in my streets and down my street so my grandbabies and my children can see it because you guys need a lot of wisdom because the end for you is not good just throwing it out there

Reply(2)
20
Bobbi Mizell
2d ago

I feel so sorry for us all because we know this is wrong and AGAINST GOD yet we do absolutely nothing to try and stop it! God says to confess our sins and wrong doings and ask forgiveness and He will hear us in heaven and heal our land.

Reply
9
Danny Carter
3d ago

Hope everyone stays away no money spent in town speaks louder than words

Reply
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gadsdenmessenger.com

Record turnout expected for Gadsden High reunions

Photo: Golden Tiger committee members hammer out details for the upcoming reunion for Gadsden High School classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972. (Robb Corker/Messenger) Members of Gadsden High School’s classes of 1970, ’71 and ‘72 will collectively celebrate their 50th class reunion on August 6 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. The reunion begins with a meet-and-greet at 11 a.m. and the luncheon begins at 12 p.m.
GADSDEN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Gadsden, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Gadsden, AL
Society
Calhoun Journal

Tribute Band, Sons of Bocephus at The Place Downtown in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – On Saturday, June 2, 2022 at 8:00 pm the tribute band, Sons of Bocephus will be live at The Place Downtown. The Josie Music Awards Tribute Band of the Year will be on stage Saturday July 2nd at 8pm, tickets are on sale now at Freshtix.com, and will be on sale at the door if they don’t sale out. The Place Downtown is an outdoor venue in downtown Piedmont, Alabama. This venue is located in an old renovated historical building on Ladiga Street.
PIEDMONT, AL
AL.com

This Alabama tourist attraction changed its name. Did you notice?

The move didn’t come with far-reaching fanfare, but one of Alabama’s best-known natural tourist attractions rebranded this month, complete with a new name. Looking for DeSoto Caverns? Forget it. The name and the friendly conquistador mascot have gone away. If you like the idea of going to Childersburg and descending into a spectacular cave where the average year-round temperature is around 60 degrees, Majestic Caverns is the place you’re looking for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Volunteers#Transgender#Racism#Broad St Rrb
Bham Now

5 reasons Alabama Spay/Neuter’s where you want to get your pet fixed

Do you own—or care about—dogs and cats? Since 2008, Alabama Spay/Neuter in Irondale has “fixed” over 150,000 dogs and cats, with more than 16K in 2021 alone, greatly reducing the number of unwanted animals in our community. Along with their professional and compassionate staff, they are experienced in spaying and neutering—it’s all they do, and they do it well. Keep reading to find out why you should take your pet there to “get fixed.”
IRONDALE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
WAFF

Old Town Stockhouse: One of our favorite restaurants on the Tennessee River

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking for a new place to eat lunch or dinner, look no further than Guntersville at Old Town Stock House!. Old Town Stock House has become a staple of the cuisine offered on the banks of the Tennessee River. Chef/Owner Crystal McKone graduated from the University of Alabama and moved to New York to further her culinary expertise.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Teen After Hours Laser Tag in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Library is hosting a teen after hours laser tag event on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Teens can join in the Library after hours for a game of laser tag! This is a free event. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

7 awesome Alabama caves where you can explore (and cool down)

You know what’s a cool place to visit, even during a record-setting heat wave? A cave. Alabama has a few to choose from. Truth be told, Alabama has a lot of caves. Many are well-known to cavers but are on private property and aren’t open as public attractions. Some that once offered public access have changed hands and closed. Many require the ability and equipment to navigate vertical passages, meaning they’re inaccessible and/or dangerous to casual sightseers.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Wooden homeless shelters for the World Games getting mixed reaction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we welcome the World Games to Birmingham in two weeks, plans are underway to relocate the city's homeless population away from the action. There will be security restrictions and those who live on the streets will have to go. The temporary solution is causing mixed reaction. Watch the video above to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

New Businesses Opening in Anniston this Week!

Anniston, AL – Tomorrow will be a big day in Anniston. Two new businesses will have their grand opening on tomorrow, June 23, 2022. Anniston’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the City of Anniston is thrilled to announce that ALDI and Jack’s new Golden Springs location will both open this Thursday, June 23, 2022!
ANNISTON, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Ford announces candidacy for Mayor of Gadsden

Local businessman and former state representative, Craig Ford announced earlier this week that he filed the paperwork and officially became a candidate for Mayor of Gadsden. “Gadsden is a special community with the potential to achieve great things,” said Ford, pictured at right. “I grew up here, and this city has always been home. I have a passion for Gadsden and the people who live here, and I want to work with our city’s leadership to see this city achieve its full potential.”
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox. Earlier this week, local US Postal Inspector, Tony Robinson, found four tubs filled with thousands of counterfeit postage and checks. He said it is all a scam and they were able to catch a lot of the fake mail, but some of it could still have been sent out, so you need to be careful.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy