Escambia County, FL

Escambia Children's Trust awards first funds from $10 million pot

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

The Escambia Children's Trust board of directors has chosen how the first of the trust's more than $10 million of taxpayer money will be spent.

Nearly $68,000 will be directed toward two programs dedicated to improving early childhood learning in Escambia County. The Potential Preschool Academy has been awarded $40,000, and ReadyKids! was awarded $27,700 by the trust.

Both organizations responded to the Escambia Children's Trust request for proposals released earlier this year calling for organizations to apply for funding based on their abilities to make immediate impacts and improve kindergarten readiness in Escambia County before the 2022-2023 academic year.

"What we were looking for were programs that targeted children who have really never been exposed to a formal education setting before so that they could get them in and introduce them to being in a classroom, being around other children, listening to a teacher, lining up in a line, sitting in a circle time and things like that," said Tammy Greer, the trust's executive director .

Both programs that received funding will have available spots for children to attend free of charge, according to Greer.

The Escambia Children's Trust, which was approved by voters in 2020 , is responsible for allocating more than $10 million in property taxes to fund initiatives and services to help local young people and their families .

"For this first round of funding, we just wanted to get money out to the community and try to do something to contribute to kindergarten readiness," Greer said. "It's not the kind of robust proposal or process that we will normally have.

"This was a very tight timeline, and we recognize that, and things will look much different when we have our needs assessment and strategic plan and we request full proposals for possible multi-year funding," she continued. "I want to people to understand that this is a very, very small time-limited initiative for the trust."

Following a statewide trend , recent test scores for children entering kindergarten in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties dipped between the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.

There was a decrease of 6 percentage points in the number of children "ready" for kindergarten in Escambia County when comparing assessment scores for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, and a 19 percentage point decrease in the number of children who scored above 500 on the readiness assessment in Santa Rosa County for the 2021-2022 school year.

The trust felt that both Potential Preschool Academy and ReadyKids! could help local children prepare for kindergarten.

By the time the Potential Preschool Academy responded to the trust's request for proposal, the organization already had an established program with the exact type of learning environment and lesson plans that the trust was hoping to fund.

The academy offers a multi-week program meant to prepare early learners for kindergarten and offers lessons on subjects like standing line, sharing, how to handle books and how to listen to a teacher.

"Our program is currently preparing children for success with kindergarten readiness skills, not only with introductory academic activities involving colors, shapes, numbers and letters; but by teaching them positive social and behavioral sills through daily and weekly individual group activities," according to the Potential Preschool Academy's grant proposal.

The organization will use the money awarded by the trust to expand the program's size and offerings. The academy's proposal stated it hoped to add an additional 25 students to its early learning program.

"ReadyKids! has a slightly different model," Greer said. "They are doing a series of workshops instead of an everyday, multi-week program, and they also are going to do some work with the parents so that the parents also know what the children need."

ReadyKids! will use the $27,700 awarded to it to host three "Ready for Kindergarten!" workshops in Escambia County. Each workshop will be three hours long and will be designed for both children and their parents to attend.

The parents and caregivers side of the workshop will include lessons to teach adults how to better plan family routines around the school day and to "discover the building blocks of 'readiness' and what children in kindergarten learn at the start of the year, middle of the year, and by the end of the year," according to the ReadyKids! grant proposal.

Kids who attend the workshops will practice and better understand the "basic classroom behavior expectations" of a kindergarten student, according to the ReadyKids! proposal.

To find out specific times and dates when the programs will run, contact the respective organizations or the Escambia Children's Trust at escambiachildrenstrust.org/contact .

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia Children's Trust awards first funds from $10 million pot

