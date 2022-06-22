ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

2022 PNJ Spring All-Area: Who won Boys and Girls Tennis Player of the Year?

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

The PNJ Spring All-Area season has arrived as the Pensacola-area's top athletes and coaches from baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and more will be honored throughout the week.

Superlative winners in a different sport will be released each day through Saturday. All-Area Teams in every sport will be revealed Sunday in print and online.

Today, we take a look at our winners in tennis. It was another banner season for Pensacola Catholic as the Crusaders swept the top singles honors. Meanwhile, Gulf Breeze's No. 1 girls doubles team was recognized following a state runner-up finish.

Tomorrow, the area's top figures in track and field will be celebrated.

Tennis

Boys Player of the Year

Justin Lyons, Pensacola Catholic

Repeating as PNJ's POY, Lyons undoubtedly cemented his position as the area's best this season

The junior ripped through singles competition with a 22-1 record, suffering his lone loss to Miami True North's Dylan Chang in the FHSSA state tournament. He teamed with senior and Holy Cross commit Patrick Ling for a 19-3 mark in doubles action.

Unblemished through the regular season, Lyons continued his domination by winning the District 1-1A and Region 1A championships.

The rising senior is a five-star recruit according to Tennisrecruiting.net. The site has him ranked seventh in Florida, ninth in the Southeast, and 42nd nationally.

Girls Player of the Year

Gabby Goyins, Pensacola Catholic

The only player possibly with a better season than Lyons was Goyins, who like her male counterpart, goes back-to-back as POY while nabbing district and region titles.

She enjoyed an area-best 25-1 mark in singles competition during her sophomore campaign, falling to Santianna Chrysopoulo from state-champion St. Andrew's during the ghost draw of the state tournament.

In doubles competition, Goyins was paired with senior Maggie Eddins as the Lady Crusaders' top duo compiled a 20-4.

The rising junior is a four-star recruit according to Tennisrecruiting.net. The site has her ranked 14th in Florida, 29th in the Southeast, and 110th nationally.

Doubles Team of the Year

Ella Goodwin and Sarah McElrath, Gulf Breeze

Apart, Goodwin and McElrath are terrific singles players as each dropped just one match leading to the state championships.

Together, they make one of the best tandems in the state.

That was proven at the 3A state individual championships. Receiving a bye into the quarterfinals, the Dolphins' No. 1 doubles pairing earned two straight-set victories before falling to Okeechobee's Bellana Schlosser and Isabella Derigo in the state final.

Capping 2022 with state runner-up medals, Goodwin and McElrath finished the season with a 15-4 record.

Coach of the Year

Geoff Watts, Pensacola Catholic

Watts constructed a schedule where Catholic sought out the better teams in the Southeast, and both teams held their own.

The Crusaders posted an 15-8 record while the Lady Crusaders went 11-12. Most importantly, both teams added to their trophy case. They each claimed districts and regional titles, earning the distinction as the only local teams to qualify for state.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 2022 PNJ Spring All-Area: Who won Boys and Girls Tennis Player of the Year?

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Player#Track And Field#Lacrosse Players#Softball#Sports#Gulf Breeze#Poy#Miami True North#Fhssa#Holy Cross#Tennisrecruiting Net
