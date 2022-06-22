ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

Record real estate market near Pensacola pushes Escambia County home prices to $265,000

By Sean Lahman
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arZPG_0gIKflF100

The median sales price for a single-family home in Escambia County during March was $265,000. That's an increase of 20.4% compared with March 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 26 consecutive months. March's median sale price represents an all-time record in a database that covers 87 consecutive months. March prices are up from $250,000 the previous month.

The Waverly: Pensacola's newest luxury condo complex breaks ground this fall in downtown

Pensacola's hottest ZIP codes: Home sales in these neighborhoods are on fire

The number of houses sold rose by 30.2% from a year earlier. A total of 405 houses were sold countywide during the month of March. During the same period a year earlier, 311 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

Escambia County condominiums and townhomes sold in March had a median sales price of $277,000. That figure represents a 45.8% increase year over year. Some 65 were sold, up 35.4% from a year earlier.

How hot is Escambia County's real estate market in Florida?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Escambia County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $490,925, up 15.5% from a year before.

In March, four properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of four single-family homes.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Record real estate market near Pensacola pushes Escambia County home prices to $265,000

Comments / 2

Related
vigourtimes.com

$25M mansion sale sets record in Florida Panhandle — again

This isn’t the pending sale for Netscape founder Jim Clark’s roughly $175 million home in Florida, a figure that stands to break the record for the priciest home ever sold in the Sunshine State. But this recent deal for a beachfront estate along the Panhandle quietly broke a regional record — and for its second time, no less.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Real Estate#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
WKRG News 5

Contractor damages water line; Daphne Walmart

UPDATE (3:42 p.m.): Daphne Utilities shared an update of the crews working on the water main break. At about 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the company said estimated time of repair is four hours. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Utilities went to Facebook to announce that a contractor had recently broken one of the water lines […]
DAPHNE, AL
WEAR

The Pelicans Nest in downtown Pensacola announces it is permanently closed

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pelicans Nest nightclub in downtown Pensacola announced Thursday morning that it is permanently closed. This comes after five people were shot inside the club on East Intendencia Street last weekend. Channel 3 reported Monday that the club announced it would be upgrading safety measures beginning this...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County residents respond to new I-10 bridge plans

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG)– Baldwin County residents who commute regularly are thrilled to know help is on the way to resolve I-10 problems. Daphne resident, Joe Ard, has lived in Baldwin County his whole life and is ready to see a change in the frequent traffic jams coming to and from Mobile. “I’m looking forward to […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wuwf.org

State of Florida agrees to pay $134 million for Garcon Point Bridge

The Florida Department of Transportation agreed to pay $134 million to take control of the long-controversial Garcon Point Bridge over part of Pensacola Bay. A settlement, dated June 13 and released late Thursday by the department, is aimed at ending years of litigation with bondholders represented by UMB Bank. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies rescue teens stranded in Yellow River

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies rescued several teens who were stranded in the Yellow River.  The teens called for help after they got stranded while tubing Tuesday night. The teens “believed they were surrounded by alligators,” according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Two deputies arrived on boat, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Baptist Health Care Welcomes New VP, Chief Medical Officer

Baptist Health Care has welcomed Dennis C. Szurkus, Jr., M.D., MBA, FACOG, CPE, as vice president, chief medical officer. Dr. Szurkus is responsible for directing the office of medical affairs, clinical performance, physician leadership development and leading the clinical direction for BHC. Dr. Szurkus provides professional guidance and collaboration to the medical staff and develops and implements strategic goals related to quality improvement, case management and accreditation standards.
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Korean BBQ Steakhouse to open in Downtown Fort Walton Beach

Downtown Fort Walton Beach is getting a new Korean BBQ-style restaurant called Sura Korean Steakhouse. The new steakhouse will open in the old Bangkok House on the corner of Ferry Road and First Street. Sura Korean Steakhouse is the brainchild of Ji Hoon Kim, a local, who opened up the...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Okaloosa Co. officer saves drowning swimmer

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is being congratulated after he saved a swimmer who was drowning off the Gulf. A body camera video caught the officer in action as he ran into the waters behind Sandpiper Cove Condominium. OCSO dispatch contacted Deputy David Bazylak after receiving reports […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

Weekly “What is it?”: Jubilee!

Boy, oh boy is it hot this week. Temperature predictions for today in the deep South look like the grades of a high achiever trying to earn extra credit for everything. I’ve been seeing highs of 104, 103, and 101–and many of these are not even in coastal Florida–but well inland throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and even Tennessee.
FLORIDA STATE
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy