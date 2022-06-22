TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Cody Barrett: 6-9 p.m., Lookout Rooftop Bar, Hotel Indigo, 111 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa.

Tristan Tritt: 8 p.m., no cover, Druid City Music Hall, 1307 University Blvd., on the Strip. www.druidcitymusichall.com .

FRIDAY

Jackson Chase, Amanda Shaw: 6 p.m., free, Government Plaza. www.tuscaloosa.com/latp .

SUNDAY

Music open-mic: 6 p.m. Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview, Tuscaloosa.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon: 6:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $99.50, $79.50, $30.50, and $19.50, through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

"Much Ado About Nothing": 8 p.m., free, though donations will be accepted, performed by Tuscaloosa's The Rude Mechanicals, in its 20th summer. Performances will be in the Allen Bales Theatre at Rowand-Johnson Hall on the UA campus. Live pre-show music begins at 7:30 p.m. The show runs about 90 minutes. 205-310-5287. www.facebook.com/TheRudeMechanicalsUA .

SATURDAY

"Mayberry Man": 7 p.m, Bama Theatre, screening of film as a fundraiser for Eagles' Wings. Mayberry tribute artists, cast members and other guests. Tickets $10 at the door. Advance tickets available from Eagles Wings at 12370 Eagles Wings Drive, Coker, AL 35452, 205-333-7600. https://www.eagleswingsoftuscaloosa.org/upcoming-events.html .

"Old Yeller" (1957): 8 p.m., Government Plaza, 2106 Sixth St. Free summer outdoor movie series. Patrons can bring chairs, blankets and coolers with non-alcoholic beverages. Food trucks will be on site.

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

UPCOMING

JULY 14: Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Madeline Edwards, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $119.75, $89.75, and $59.75, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JULY 21: Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $159.50 general admission in the pit; reserved seats at $159.50, $129.50, $109.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and $39.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 12: Fantasia, Babyface, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50, and $29.50. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 29: LANY, Surfaces, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 2: Kem, Stokley, Leela James, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, through www.ticketmaster.com and at the Amp box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 or $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 22: Black Jacket Symphony performing Van Halen's "1984," 8 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com .

OCT. 13: Whiskey Myers, Read Southall Band, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $65, $55, $35 and $25, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 19: Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, War Hippies, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office for $125, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening