Springfield, MO

13 of the Ozarks' best places to watch fireworks, celebrate 4th of July weekend

By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Independence Day weekend is just around the corner, and communities throughout the Ozarks are preparing for their annual firework celebrations.

The News-Leader has compiled a list of 13 Fourth of July and other firework celebrations throughout the remainder of the summer.

Willard Park's Freedom Fest

When: Saturday, June 25

Where: Jackson Street Park at 218 W. Jackson St. in Willard

Cost: Free

Willard Parks is hosting its 60th annual Freedom Fest this weekend. The day-long festival begins at noon with an opening parade, starting at Willard Middle School and concluding at the park. A kids watermelon eating contest starts at 1:30 p.m., followed by a dog show at 2:30 p.m. The Willard Parks Aquatic Center is hosting a pool party 1-9 p.m.

Throughout the entire festival, bounce houses, vendors and cornhole games will be available. Toward the evening, guests may enjoy music from Betsey Mae , Tyler Giles , Hamburger Cows and The Domino Kings .

Nixa's Sky High Fireworks Show

When: Saturday, June 25

Where: Nixa High School Eagles Stadium at 514 S. Nicholas Road in Nixa

Cost: Free

Nixa's Sky High Fireworks Show will include live music from the Gypsies , a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Kids activities, including a foam factory, balloon twisting, magicians, face painting, knocker balls and obstacle course, will be available.

Admission to the show is free, but a $5 parking donation is encouraged to benefit the Nixa Crimson Corp Marching Band.

More: What is there to do in Springfield? Here's a list of major weekend events this summer

Kimberling City's Fireburst Celebration

When: Friday, July 1

Where: Kimberling City Police Department at 34 Kimberling Boulevard in Kimberling City

Cost: Free

Kimberling City's Fireburst Celebration has been celebrated for more than 30 years at Table Rock Lake. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Republic's Have-A-Blast Patriotic Celebration

When: Friday, July 1

Where: J.R. Martin Park at 300 E. Hines St. in Republic

Cost: Free

The city of Republic is celebrating its 26th annual Have-A-Blast Patriotic Celebration this year. Beginning at 6 p.m., the event will include 30 vendors, an inflatable zone, axe throwing and an exotic petting zoo. Access to the kids zone is $10 per wristband. Access to axe throwing, hosted by TommyHawks Axe House , is $5 per wristband and open to ages 13 and up. Live music will be performed by Members Only , an '80s tribute band.

More: 9 Pride Month events to celebrate in Springfield

Fireworks Over The Water and Duck Derby

When: Saturday, July 2

Where: Pomme de Terre Lake Dam Spillway in Hermitage

Cost: Free

Festivities at Pomme de Terre Lake Dam begin at 4 p.m. with a duck derby benefiting Pomme de Terre Fireworks Over the Water Fund. Guests can adopt plastic ducks — up to 24 ducks per person — that will be dropped into the dam for a race. The top three winning ducks will split 50 percent of the proceeds raised by the duck derby. To learn more about the duck derby, visit bit.ly/3n3rmWY .

A food truck will be on site and live music will be provided by The Countyliners .

As of Monday, the Pomme de Terre Chamber of Commerce had two VIP tickets left for the event. VIP tickets are $20 and give guests access to the top of the Pomme de Terre Dam for firework viewing. Contact the chamber of commerce via its Facebook page for information.

More: Missouri State graduate Caleb Hearon lands role in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' as CIA agent

WALDOPALOOZA

When: Saturday, July 2

Where: The Clever Barn at 3647 Jasmine Road in Clever

Cost: $10 per vehicle

WALDOPALOOZA is The Clever Barn's annual 4th of July celebration. Guests may enjoy live music from rock and country cover band Samalama from 8-11 p.m. before the fireworks.

Branson Landing's Liberty Light Up

When: Sunday, July 3

Where: Branson Landing at 100 Branson Landing Boulevard in Branson

Cost: Free

For its 15th annual Liberty Light Up, Branson Landing is hosting a concert and firework show. The concert, starting at 5 p.m., will feature performances from Springfield rock bands Damsel and The Dirty Saints . Fireworks will be displayed over Lake Taneycomo.

Springfield Cardinals' Freedom Week Rockin' in America Fireworks

When: Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3

Where: Hammons Field at 955 E. Trafficway St.

Cost: $10-58

The Springfield Cardinals' Freedom Week Rockin' in America Fireworks will be held after each home game July 1-3.

For the firework show on Saturday, July 2, fans can enjoy the Kids Hits Fireworks, featuring a variety of kid's songs. On Sunday, July 3, a postgame concert will be held, along with the fireworks. Purchase game tickets at milb.com/springfield/tickets/single-game-tickets .

More: As country recognizes Juneteenth, here's a list of Black-owned businesses in Springfield

Chateau on the Lake 4th of July Celebration

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa and Convention Center at 415 N. State Highway 265 in Branson

Chateau on the Lake's 4th of July Celebration is only open to resort spa and convention center guests. For more information about reservations, call 888-333-5253.

Hollister Fireworks

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Chad A. Fuqua Park at 312 Esplanade Drive in Hollister

Cost: Free

The city of Hollister's 69th annual fireworks celebration includes an evening firework display and Little Miss Firecracker Pageant.

Top of the Rock Fireworks

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Big Cedar Lodge at 150 Top of the Rock Road in Ridgedale

Cost: $20

Top of the Rock's fireworks display is open to the public for $20. Big Cedar Lodge, Camp Long Creek and Angler's Hollister overnight guests will not be charged.

Beach Bash

When: Sunday, July 10

Where: 502 E. 560th Road in Walnut Grove

Cost: Free

The weekend following Independence Day, 7C's Winery is hosting its annual Beach Bash with fireworks. Food truck London Calling will be on site, and guests may enjoy live music from Rick Lamb and Phin Addicts , starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks will start after the final performance.

Silver Dollar City's Moonlight Madness

When: July 23-August 7

Where: Silver Dollar City at 399 Silver Dollar City Parkway in Branson

Silver Dollar City's Moonlight Madness allows guests to explore the park until 10 p.m. Nightly street dances and concerts will be held each day. Each evening, a firework finale will be held at Echo Hollow Amphitheatre.

Purchase Silver Dollar City tickets at silverdollarcity.com/tickets/ .

More: From roller coasters to water slides, here are 5 things to do this summer in Branson

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 13 of the Ozarks' best places to watch fireworks, celebrate 4th of July weekend

