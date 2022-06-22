For Springfield sisters, road to millions of TikTok followers started with faces on grapes

More than 3 million TikTok users follow social media content creators Makeala "Mak" and Mattea Ingemi, sisters from Springfield. The sisters are known for their comedy bits and LGTBQIA+ content.

Mak, 23, has 3.2 million followers on TikTok and Mattea, 21, has 4.1 million followers on TikTok .

Creating content, whether it be short skits or homemade movies, has been a part of the sisters' lives for more than a decade. Mak said she remembers creating YouTube videos in middle school, but she didn't share them widely.

"I knew I enjoyed it, but I got made fun of a lot for it, so I never strongly pursued it because I didn't want to seem like it was something I cared about," she said.

Thinking back, Mattea recalled a video she took of Mak celebrating her first 100 subscribers on YouTube.

"I was like, 'One step closer to a million (followers),'" Mak said with a laugh.

'Everything comes back to grapes'

The transition from 100 followers to several thousand on both TikTok and YouTube took a few years for the sisters. It was in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, that Mattea gained a significant amount of followers for a video series on TikTok.

“In 2019-ish, I made a video with these little, baby grapes that I found working at a juicery," Mattea said. "I drew faces on them, named them and made a little skit about them. People loved it, so I kept making these little grape videos. I gained like 280,000 followers off of that.”

It didn't take long before Mattea wanted to pursue other avenues of content, so she decided to stop making videos about the grapes.

“The transition from making grape videos to anything else was godawful," she said. "I would post (videos) without the grapes, (and people would comment), ‘Where’s Rupert (one of the grape characters)? Where are the grapes?’ Then there would be one person (who would say), ‘She can post other things.’”

In 2020, Mattea included Mak in a video, "saying things you shouldn't say to your gay sister." The video gained traction, so Mattea made another. The sequel has more than 30 million views.

Not long after her appearance in Mattea's videos, Mak made her own TikTok account. She started by following popular trends, but then began to create lifestyle and fashion videos, often centered around the LGBTQIA+ experience.

Over the course of the pandemic, the sisters began to focus on creating YouTube videos. As of June 21, Mak has 147,000 subscribers on YouTube and Mattea has 33,100 subscribers on YouTube .

"Everything comes back to grapes," Mak said about the sisters' social media journey.

Creating a safe space for her younger self

Growing up, Mak enjoyed watching videos from LGBTQIA+ YouTubers, including Shannon Beveridge and Hannah Hart .

When preparing to make videos, Mak asks herself what she would have liked to watch when she was younger.

"For me, my main goal is to always try to be the best role model I can be for young queer kids," Mak said. "It’s the thing I always looked for when I was younger. I’m trying to take that torch and start a new generation of people setting a really good example. Just showing (young viewers) that they can have a good life ... is really important to me."

Over the last 10 years, LGBTQIA+ content on social media has grown more readily accessible. Mak said while she understands the importance of this accessibility, she also knows over-saturation of LGBTQIA+ content can be damaging to the community.

“I think a lot of queer content these days is very inappropriate and over sexualized because it gets views," she said. “Not all my content is family friendly, but I like bringing stuff that actually has substance to it, beyond just talking about sex or something that I know will get quick hits.”

Today, Mak enjoys collaborating with other queer content creators and making lifestyle videos.

Balancing young adulthood with a 24/7 career

Last fall, the sisters decided to become content creators full time. And while the two enjoy making their own schedules, doing work they care about, it can be draining.

"I feel like I'm always working," Mattea said. "Anytime something funny happens, I just wish I would have gotten it on camera. It's hard to enjoy moments."

Additionally, dealing with negative comments can be difficult, especially as the sisters are trying to navigate learning about themselves as young adults.

Mak said she used to get defensive about hateful comments, but over time she "grew a backbone," with help from Mattea.

"I have chilled out about it so much," Mak said. "Some of it, I think, is I've just been desensitized to everything. Other parts of it are just realizing that it doesn't matter and being confident in what you post."

The sisters agreed that negative comments aren't worth anyone's time, no matter how big someone's follower count is.

Looking toward the future

Working as a social media content creator can be unpredictable, but both Mak and Mattea have long-term goals they wish to pursue.

Using her experience in video content creation, Mattea said she has an interest in directing, or at least being on a film set, helping make creative decisions.

In addition, she said one of her bucket list goals is to compete on a reality game show like Netflix's "The Circle," where competitors create online personas, either of their true selves or as catfishes.

For Mak, creating higher production value, scripted YouTube content is on the horizon. Right now, she is taking a break from college, but she said she hopes to use what she's learned as a digital film and television student at Missouri State University to guide her.

This month, Mak will join hundreds of YouTubers at VidCon as a featured creator. VidCon is an annual convention for YouTube fans and creators, founded by Hank and John Green. This year, VidCon is June 22-25 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Mak is participating in several events throughout the five-day convention , including a queer fashion panel, workout challenge, Pride event, and meet and greet.

