Owners of Kai and Haruno are opening a new restaurant in Springfield, Ariake Sushi & Robata

Young Jung, co-owner of Kai and Haruno, confirmed they are opening a new restaurant — Ariake Sushi and Robata — in the former Logan's Roadhouse location at 1110 E. Battlefield Road in Springfield.

No opening date has been set for the upscale sushi restaurant, but signage and other building changes can be seen.

Jung said the plan is to open the restaurant sometime in the next few months. The menu will be somewhat similar to Kai, the popular downtown Springfield restaurant that serves Asian fusion fare, sushi rolls, cocktails and more.

In April 2020, Logan's Roadhouse closed all 261 of its restaurants across the country because of complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Springfield location never re-opened.

