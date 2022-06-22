ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Owners of Kai and Haruno are opening a new restaurant in Springfield, Ariake Sushi & Robata

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5owt_0gIKfhi700

Young Jung, co-owner of Kai and Haruno, confirmed they are opening a new restaurant — Ariake Sushi and Robata — in the former Logan's Roadhouse location at 1110 E. Battlefield Road in Springfield.

No opening date has been set for the upscale sushi restaurant, but signage and other building changes can be seen.

Jung said the plan is to open the restaurant sometime in the next few months. The menu will be somewhat similar to Kai, the popular downtown Springfield restaurant that serves Asian fusion fare, sushi rolls, cocktails and more.

In April 2020, Logan's Roadhouse closed all 261 of its restaurants across the country because of complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Springfield location never re-opened.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com , by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Owners of Kai and Haruno are opening a new restaurant in Springfield, Ariake Sushi & Robata

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

Springfield man nearly drowns in Table Rock Lake

A man from Springfield nearly drowned on Sunday, June 19, in Table Rock Lake. The Missouri State Water Patrol reported Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield was swimming in Table Rock Lake and was returning to the shore of Moonshine Beach when he went under the water and did not resurface. Arguello Pimentel was pulled to shore by friends.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Lavender Falls Farm

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Just a stone’s throw into Stone County sits a field of lavender. “There was no logic to this at all,” Lavender Falls Farm owner Thor Bersted said. “In fact, the University of Missouri Extension said it will never grow here. Everyone laughed at me.”
STONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Restaurants
City
Battlefield, MO
Springfield, MO
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Springfield, MO
Restaurants
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this twist on the popular Mexican street corn trend. * 4 cups cooked and cooled short noodles (penne, cavatappi, or bowtie would work) * 2/3 cup crumbled cojita or Mexican crumbling cheese. * 1/3 cup grated parmesan. * 2 tsp salt. * 1 tsp pepper.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Fire decimates Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City

Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21. According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai
Person
Jung
KYTV

Marshfield, Mo. family among those benefiting from national camp for children of fallen firefighters

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Each year, around 100 firefighters die in the line of duty across the country, leaving behind grieving families, loved ones, and children. And since 2012, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has sponsored a unique summer camp for those children to help them cope with their loss. It’s like any other summer camp, except everyone in attendance shares one thing in common—a heavy heart.
MARSHFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Crane women ejected, serious injured in motorcycle crash

A woman from Crane sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 18, two miles north of Galena. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kari Eads, 54, of Crane was traveling south on Highway AA, when the floorboard of her Harley Davidson Motorcycle drug on the roadway as she was rounding a curve and caused her to lose control. The motorcycle went off of the roadway and Eads was ejected from the motorcycle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Signage#Food Drink#Ariake Sushi Robata#Asian
KOLR10 News

Fee increase at Springfield landfill begins July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who use Springfield’s Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill and Yardwaste Recycling Center facilities will notice a fee increase on July 1, 2022. These fees were approved by City Council in December 2021. A news release from the city said the money will fund the operation of the landfill, recycling drop-off sites, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: City of Billings, Mo. issues advisory

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Billings, Mo. issued a boil water advisory on Friday. City leaders say the system lost pressure. Crews restored the pressure. They issued the advisory out of precaution. People are told to boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking, or to make...
BILLINGS, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist injured in crash in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist suffered injuries in a morning crash in east Springfield. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chestnut and Dysart. That is east of Glensntone Avenue. Investigators have not released the cause of the crash. To report a correction or typo, please...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
933kwto.com

Springfield Women Back in Greene County Following Arizona Arrest

Two women from Springfield have been returned to the Greene County area following their arrest in May for a custody dispute. Brittany Barnes and her wife, Ceairah Beverly, were arrested in Tucson, Arizona after the couple took Barnes’ children across state lines without permission. Barnes’ does not have custody of her children, and therefore violated the terms of her visitation privilege’s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Police awaiting autopsy results

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department (AMPD) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred June 14 at 1642 Oak Dr. in Aurora. “At approximately 8:14 a.m., AMPD received a 911 call asking us to respond to 1642 Oak Drive,” said AMPD Police Chief Wes Coatney. “The 911 call came from a...
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Police, SWAT team respond to standoff in Springfield

UPDATE 6/23/22: Springfield Police have ruled the deaths of a man and a woman as a murder-suicide in this incident. We’ve posted an updated story with details and names released by the police. UPDATE 9:05 p.m.: More details about the standoff and what led up to it can be found in the link below: UPDATE […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ft. Leonard Wood Great Dane battling cancer

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – Fort. Leonard Wood’s unofficial mascot, Maverick, has been diagnosed with cancer. The last time Maverick and his owner Kelly Brownfield spoke with Ozarksfirst.com, Maverick was competing in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards for Therapy Dog of the Year. Brownfield found out he made it to round two and is […]
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy