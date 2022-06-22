ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wendy's to open this fall on Ninth Street in downtown Columbia near Mizzou

By Kevin Graeler, Columbia Daily Tribune
A new Wendy's is coming to Ninth Street in downtown Columbia, across the street from the University of Missouri campus.

Hamra Enterprises, which operates four other Wendy's in the city, plans to open a restaurant at 308 S. Ninth St., Suite 101, this fall, the Springfield-based franchisee confirmed to the Tribune.

The location formerly was a Moe's Southwest Grill.

"We wanted a location that serves the downtown and provides access to our brand for students at the University of Missouri," Mike Hamra, CEO and president of Hamra Enterprises, said in a statement about the new location. "We love this street too as it feeds directly into the campus, and it receives a tremendous amount of foot traffic by students visiting retailers and restaurants in downtown Columbia.

"During large sporting events, it’s also a great area to find food. We also know that it will serve faculty and university administration given the close proximity of the administration buildings."

The company hopes to hire about 25 employees for the new location, spokesperson Eve Metheny said. Interested applicants may apply online at hamracareers.com or text WEN1975 to 25000, she said.

