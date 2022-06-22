Spirit of '76's 'Pyro Movie' event meets 'Encanto' for unique fireworks display

Many people have seen the Oscar-winning animated film "Encanto" — to the tune of over $250 million at the box office. But no one has seen it quite like this before.

To celebrate the start of fireworks season, and unfurling of its summer tent, Spirit of ‘76 Fireworks will pair the movie with a free fireworks display Saturday night. Dubbing it a Pyro Movie event, Spirit of '76 described the show as "a family-friendly fireworks display set to a movie screening" in a news release.

Organizers will show a safety video before the screening begins, and will offer discounts on fireworks for attendees, who can take between 20% to 50% off their orders, depending on how much they spend.

Released last fall, "Encanto" tells the tale of a Colombian family dealing with the implications of a special magic that surrounds them. Stephens College alum Stephanie Beatriz voiced lead character Mirabel, with other voice talent including María Cecilia Botero and John Leguizamo.

"Encanto" won best animated feature at March's Academy Awards, and was nominated in two additional categories. The film is rated PG.

Saturday's event takes place at 8:30 p.m. at 6401 Highway 40 W. Learn more at https://www.76fireworkstore.com/content/other/events/.