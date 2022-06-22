'We have a role to fill': John Schickedanz looks at the Englert Theatre's future as new leader

In the three years John Schickedanz has worked at the Englert Theatre, he’s helped the Iowa City venue navigate a global pandemic, stepped up when the theater’s longtime leader stepped down and ushered the nonprofit's reopening amid a changed performing arts landscape.

Adding to that list is his new role as the Englert Theatre's executive director, which he officially started on June 6 after serving as the interim leader.

“The Englert is so beloved by the community that it's an opportunity that I couldn't turn down,” Schickedanz told the Press-Citizen. "It's also the culmination of a lot of my passions and work coming together.”

After a difficult reopening, the executive director said the theater is ready to look toward its future as a performing arts venue and community arts leader.

‘That helped me to get to the place where I am today’: Theater's closure provides new opportunities

Schickedanz joined the Englert in 2019 as marketing director after a decade in the financial services industry.

Schickedanz had begun to reevaluate his work, questioning what his goals were, and what contribution he wanted to make to the community where he lived.

The Fort Madison native grew up knowing about the arts community in Iowa City and had come to the city to see performances after the theater’s opening in 2004.

“When Andre (Perry) gave me the shot to take on the marketing director role, it really was a dream come true at the time,” he said.

Schickedanz moved to Iowa City around the same time as the 2008 flood. He said he saw how the relationship between the Englert and the Hancher Auditorium — which lost its home due to the flood and worked with the theater to help with programming — changed the trajectory of the theater. While Schickedanz wouldn't be affiliated with the theater until 2019, he did observe the theater's evolution.

“I’m lucky to have that background and see the way that the Englert has grown,” he said. “I know even just in my time here, how our vision of this organization has changed, how we view ourselves and the direction that we hope to go in the future.”

About six months in to Schickedanz’s job as marketing director, the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Communications became about the theater having to close — which lasted 18 months — and let go of staff. Some of the responsibilities Schickedanz would have been tasked with as marketing director wouldn’t happen until the theater reopened.

The closure helped prepare Schickedanz to take on the role of executive director.

He said during the pandemic, the Englert Theatre staff were “all doing things that none of us knew how to do before.”

A virtual season, a podcast and renovations were among the many things the theater, and Schickedanz, were up to. He served as executive producer on some of those programs, communicating about pay, equipment, scheduling and more.

“That really gave me a lot more insight into the organization as a whole outside of the silos of marketing and helped me to be able to interact with different staff members who I normally wouldn't have had a lot of interaction with,” he said. “I think that that helped me to get to the place where I am today.”

Closing wasn’t the only challenge. The theater’s reopening was difficult, too.

The theater had to hire and retrain staff amid the transition of Perry’s departure, secure the theater’s finances and maintain the community’s trust that the Englert was taking the necessary steps to ensure the space was safe to visit during the pandemic, he said.

The theater also dealt with acts canceling, a common occurrence at performing arts venues across America.

Now that those challenges have been met, the theater is in a position to think about the future, Schickedanz said.

‘We need to have a clear consensus on where we're headed’: What's next for the Englert Theatre

Perry announced he was leaving the Englert Theatre in August 2021.

He had worked with Schickedanz for three years.

"In my experience with him, John has always been a leader," Perry told the Press-Citizen in an email. "He guides projects with thoughtful precision, but more importantly he acts with compassion. He cares about people — the community, the artists and the staff — and he wants everyone to succeed. I am so excited to watch, and enjoy, this next chapter of the Englert Theatre."

The theater embarked on a national search to fill the role.

In a news release about Schickedanz’s appointment to executive director, board member Jesse Singerman said Schickedanz’s “grasp of the Englert’s mission, and his vision for the future of the arts in Iowa City ... really stood out in a deep pool of talented candidates.”

“I think that the Englert as an arts leader in this community has a real opportunity to play an even bigger role than we already do in terms of arts access, bringing diverse art to our stage and making sure that the local arts ecosystem is supported,” Schickedanz said. “But we need to have a clear consensus on where we're headed.”

While Schickedanz will be in a position to guide conversations about the Englert’s future, he wants to hear from everyone that works at the theater and the people the theater works with in the community about the gaps it can fill.

“I have an idea of where we are, and I have a lot of ideas that I can bring to the table about where we're headed,” he said. “But it should not just be my voice.”

Schickedanz said his assumption for what the theater could be doing in the coming years, from a financial standpoint, is that the theater will need to accelerate its programming to substantiate the growth the organization needs to have. That could be more programming in other spaces across the community or filling the Englert more often, he said.

The Englert can also better demonstrate its impact and communicate to the community some of the “amazing” work the nonprofit does, especially regarding the artists it presents and why, according to Schickedanz.

He said the theater has an “obligation to the community” to invest in arts education and access to the arts.

That work has already begun through the Strengthen Grow Evolve campaign, which is conducting research on how to "improve arts access and expand engagement" for Johnson County schools and communities.

“We've seen tremendous growth over the last 15 years, and I really challenged the staff to think about our organization differently,” he said.

“We're no longer an organization that is just struggling to get by. We have become a leader in this community, not only in Iowa City, but Johnson County and eastern Iowa. And we're considered a programmatic leader on a national scale. So we need to think about ourselves in a different way because we have a role to fill.”

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: 'We have a role to fill': John Schickedanz looks at the Englert Theatre's future as new leader