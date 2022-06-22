ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater Park, NJ

South Jersey cemetery needs financial help to care for 800 gravesites of soldiers and others

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
EDGEWATER PARK – Township officials and a U.S. congressman are working on initiatives with the financially struggling Monument Cemetery Association to help it pay for graveyard mowing and better utilize its Garden of Honor for military veteran burials.

Plans include exploring potential state or federal grants for the nonprofit cemetery association, a yearly 50/50 raffle, an open house later this year, more publicity about the cemetery’s history and a reduced rate or free burials for military veterans, according to those elected officials.

In addition, the cemetery group has received several thousand dollars in donations since it posted signs in May seeking money from the public for mowing.

Theresa Lowden, Monument Cemetery Association treasurer and secretary, said the cemetery has not been selling enough gravesites to generate sufficient income to pay for even mowing costs totaling more than $16,000 a year — about $2,400 during the lawn-care season.

The cemetery dates to the early 1860s and is the burial place of Civil War soldiers and other soldiers and veterans among the more than 800 gravesites.

“As public officials we should be helping our nonprofits survive. Many of our friends and family are buried in that cemetery — so many local people we know,” said Deputy Township Mayor Kevin Johnson.

He said the township is helping the association work with the office of U.S. Rep. Andy Kim to find a grant to help with its Garden of Honor that opened in 1999.

"Today I forwarded a request letter from the cemetery board of trustees to Lynette Whiteman, Kim's grant program coordinator," Johnson said Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGq28_0gIKfcIU00

"Since the  COVID-19 pandemic, there are fewer and fewer sales of burial plots at Monument Cemetery. The Beverly National Cemetery next door has no more graves sites available and the state veterans cemetery is not close," he explained.

Specifically, the board letter from Ralph Ulissi, the association chairman of its veterans committee, asks for a minimum $25,000 to offer area veterans a burial plot at a reduced rate or free internment services or both.

"The Beverly National Cemetery became full and stopped burials to veterans approximately around 1990. In 1999 Monument Cemetery dedicated a section for veterans to buried and named it the Garden of Honor. Many veterans want to be buried close to where they live and also family and loved ones would not have to travel a distance to visit their place of rest."

He said while any grant amount would be appreciated, a $25,000 grant would provide 31 veterans with an $800 burial plot at no cost in the Garden of Honor or cover a free burial and free interment for 12 veterans.

Johnson said he also is assisting the cemetery trustees in applying for a state license to hold a yearly 50-50 raffle drawing to attract more income.

Additionally, he said an open house at the cemetery and its chapel will be held sometime in September in hopes of raising more funds and that the township also will form a committee of volunteers to help with cemetery work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLdYo_0gIKfcIU00

Lowden, a paid employee, said the association recently received two $1,000 donations, including one from a family that said they read of the cemetery's financial plight in an online news article published by the Burlington County Times and the Courier-Post in May.

She said the cemetery sold a dozen gravesites last year at $900 each for income of less than $12,000 and also every month received some interest from a state-mandated trust account in which it deposits a portion of cemetery income. The principal of that account is untouchable.

The state Office of the Attorney General, which oversees the New Jersey Cemetery Board, did not provide an immediate comment about the cemetery's plight or trust  account restriction.

"We have enough money to pay for the June mowing, but we don't  have enough to pay for July yet," she added.

Carol Comegno loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and military veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. If you have a story to share, call her at 856-486-2473 or email ccomegno@gannettnj.com .

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey cemetery needs financial help to care for 800 gravesites of soldiers and others

