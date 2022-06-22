ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

CCBC-Essex holds groundbreaking for major renovation of Wellness and Athletics Center

By Demetrius Dillard
The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 3 days ago
Major changes are coming to the Community College of Baltimore County-Essex campus’s Wellness and Athletics center.

The school held a groundbreaking ceremony on the afternoon of June 15 that officially kicked off renovations for the 50-year-old facility. Construction will begin early this summer and is slated for completion by the 2023 fall semester.

A state-of-the-art facility for CCBC dance students and an expanded fitness center are among some of the major renovations and additions included in the massive project.

“It’s great for our students,” said Greg Witkop, CCBC-Essex’s athletic director. “I think, over the years as things evolve and things change, it’s a great opportunity for us to – as Dr. [Sandra] Kurtinitis said – move into the 21st century.”

The hour-long groundbreaking event attracted local elected officials, state and county leaders, CCBC’s board of trustees and numerous others within the campus community. CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis, Councilwoman Cathy Bevins and State Sen. Kathy Klausmeier were among the program speakers while State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling and Del. Ric Metzgar were also in attendance.

“We are thankful to our partners on the state and county level who made funding available to begin construction on this 50-year-old building,” Kurtinitis said according to a release.

“The planned renovations for the Wellness and Athletic Center will truly enhance the overall experience for anyone who steps into this facility. Not only will the building be more aesthetically pleasing, it will also be a more functional learning space for students.”

Since the facility was built in 1972, it has undergone minor renovations and updates – including the gym floor and roofing changes – but nothing of this magnitude. An 8,000-square-foot addition will be attached to the building for a new fitness center, announced CCBC-Essex, to go with plans to build two large dance studios with changing space, faculty offices and a restroom that will materialize after renovating about 6,500 square feet on the existing mezzanine level.

The $16.8 million project was funded by the state of Maryland and Baltimore County government and will also provide athletic training and equipment storage/distribution spaces “that support educational, recreational and competitive athletics programs.”

Over the course of the construction project – which will run concurrently with a few fall and winter sports seasons – CCBC-Essex athletic programs will still get to use the facility, making slight modifications as needed, Witkop highlighted.

“The planners here, the organizers, the committee has found creative ways to work around our calendar to accommodate activities during the next 14 months,” he said.

The Wellness and Athletics Center, which houses programs in the schools of Wellness, Education, Behavioral and Social Science, Arts and Communication, and Continuing Education and Economic Development, will get an approximate 7,000-square-foot renovation on its main level to reorganize the athletics program support spaces, corridors and lobbies to integrate the newly expanded fitness center, according to CCBC-Essex.

“For our students, there’s multiple areas within multiple disciplines that are all going to be impacted and improved by this project,” Witkop added.

“It’s been 50 years. It’s going to be nice to see what new capabilities we have and how this project allows us to do things at a higher level ultimately to the benefit of our students.”

