Should Wisconsin schools be able to ban T-shirts depicting guns? A federal appeals court weighs in

By Bruce Vielmetti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Should students at a Waukesha County high school be allowed to wear T-shirts with guns on them to class?

A federal appeals court has revived that question, months after a Wisconsin judge ruled school administrators could lawfully ban the garments.

Students at Kettle Moraine High School and a Neenah middle school each sued their respective principals in February 2020. They claimed rules against the shirts violated their First Amendment rights to express support for the Second Amendment.

Last year, U.S. District Judge William Griesbach sided with the principals, noting the dress codes at both schools, and the gun-themed ban specifically, were viewpoint-neutral. Shirts with images of guns are prohibited, no matter the context, the administrators say. Shirts that support the Second Amendment with words are allowed.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, however, recently ruled Griesbach applied the wrong legal standard. The court sent the case back for him to reconsider in light of a famous 1969 Supreme Court ruling about student speech, Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District.

In that case, the court said students couldn't be banned from wearing black armbands to protest the Vietnam war, and that school dress code restrictions were valid only if they prevent a "substantial disruption" of school operations, discipline or safety.

A Milwaukee federal judge cited that case in deciding administrators at another Wisconsin school could not ban the shirts in a similar challenge from 2018.

Writing for a three-judge panel, Judge Diane Sykes said Griesbach also should have used that Des Moines case to assess the Kettle Moraine dress code enforcement. (The court dismissed the Neenah case as moot because the plaintiff student no longer attends the middle school.)

Griesbach found the restrictions "reasonably related to the legitimate pedagogical concerns of reducing student anxiety and preventing the aggression that results from seeing an image of a firearm."

The 7th Circuit pointed out the "substantial disruption" from the Tinker case must be more than a "mere desire to avoid the discomfort and unpleasantness that always accompany an unpopular viewpoint."

Sykes' opinion also notes in other cases since Tinker v. Des Moines, three kinds of restrictions in school have been upheld without meeting the "substantial disruption" standard. They include speech that is indecent, vulgar or lewd, that encourages illegal drug use or can be perceived as being endorsed by the school.

While the gun shirts don't fit those, Sykes' opinion seems to suggest there could be room to expand the three categories.

"We add, however, that we do not understand the list of three Tinker-exempt categories ... to be exclusive; other categories might emerge on new facts."

It suggests that when Griesbach reconsiders the case, he can take into account the ages of students, "factors particular" to the history of the school or student body and the "professional knowledge and experience" of administrators.

In perhaps a nod to the ongoing crisis of school shootings, Sykes says, "Temporal factors and recent events might be relevant."

In his 2021 order, Griesbach did mention two school shootings just a day apart in the communities near the defendant schools. In December 2019, a student brought a BB gun to Waukesha South High School and was shot by a police officer. At Oshkosh West High School, an officer shot a student after he stabbed the officer.

In 2022, there have been at least 27 school shootings in the United States, National Public Radio reported, citing statistics tracked by Education Week.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

