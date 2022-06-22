ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister lead in Oklahoma governor's race fundraising

By Carmen Forman, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and state schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister continue to lead in campaign fundraising ahead of their June 28 gubernatorial primary contests.

Since April, Stitt raised more money than the seven other gubernatorial candidates combined, but he also spent much of his war chest.

Facing an onslaught of dark money attack ads, Stitt's campaign spent $2.8 million since April after raising $815,448 during the same time period.

Hofmeister, who appears likely to win the Democratic nomination, raised $214,971 and spent slightly more.

Stitt ended the fundraising period with $647,002, compared with Hofmeister's $490,132.

The governor received $55,550 in contributions from political action committees, including donations from Cox, American Airlines, American Fidelity, Associated Builders and Contractors and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.

He received the maximum pre-primary contribution ($2,900) from former state schools Superintendent Janet Barresi, a Republican.

Stitt appointee Gino DeMarco and his wife contributed $2,000 combined. DeMarco also contributed to Stitt in 2018.

A current member of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority board and former deputy director of the state's Tourism and Recreation Department, DeMarco has come under increased scrutiny in light of the tourism agency's Swadley's scandal.

After previously clinching financial support from several of the state's tribes, Hofmeister this week received a maximum contribution from the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

She also accepted contributions from political action committees for Phillips Murrah and an international group of electrical workers. Hofmeister also received a $318 contribution from fellow state school board member Carlisha Williams-Bradley.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state Sen. Connie Johnson had not filed her latest campaign finance report as of press time.

Republican Joel Kintsel, who was a late addition to the governor's race, raised $32,675 in campaign cash.

The state Veterans Affairs Department director, who has been critical of Stitt's rocky relationship with the tribes, got maximum contributions from the Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi nations. He also got a $2,900 check from QuikTrip co-founder Burt Holmes.

Kintsel also has gotten more than $475,000 worth of support from various PACs. In many instances, it's unclear who is funding the groups.

Several groups have made more than $655,000 in independent expenditures against Stitt. Independent expenditures are not subject to contribution limits and can encompass anything from television ads to printed mailers for or against a candidate.

Far-right Republican Mark Sherwood raised $38,315 in cash and another $111,351 from in-kind contributions.

Republican Moira McCabe raised $2,160. Libertarian Natalie Bruno raised just over $1,000.

Former state Sen. Ervin Yen, who is running as an independent, has $137,899 on hand after raising just shy of $10,000 since April.

Comments / 11

Lucycarin
3d ago

The fact we became a greedy nation of political monies instead of the talented bright new good ideas by citizens for the best of our nation is sad. We seem to forget as patriots, that means support each other…..not fund groups…

Reply
5
Debra Newton
2d ago

We have more than Hoffmeister and Stitt to choose from. There are 4 candidates on the Republican primary ballot. Please do your research & don’t assume your choices are limited thanks to the media!

Reply
3
