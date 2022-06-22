ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Franklin leaders consider changes to protest permit rules that could ban nighttime protests

By Cole Villena, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Franklin residents have held a variety of downtown demonstrations over the years, with different groups raising their voices to oppose tax hikes, support immigrant rights and show solidarity with victims of racial inequality through vigils and protests.

In April, they held signs at the city square to protest a controversial Brownland Farms development proposal ahead of a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Aldermen unanimously rejected that proposal — several officials cited public outcry as the reason.

Fast forward to June 14. Franklin aldermen discussed revising city ordinances, a move which would affect when, where and how people hold demonstrations downtown and throughout the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbTTG_0gIKfAmG00

"We as the city have the ability to navigate and to manage time, place and manner that those demonstrations happen," said city administrator Eric Stuckey. "Never, ever, ever what is said."

From 2020: 'Chip has to go': Protesters want Confederate monument removed in Franklin

Previously: Franklin comes out in the hundreds for End White Silence rally

The biggest proposed changes: No protests after sunset; no weekend protests; and leave the bullhorns, loudspeakers, etc. at home.

The proposed changes would update a 2020 city ordinance.

At a work session, Stuckey and city attorney Shauna Billingsley presented the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with proposed changes, plans they said were based on feedback from residents and demonstrating groups.

The proposals are preliminary and have not been put up for a vote. The proposed rule changes are:

  • No permits issued for events held after dark anywhere in the city
  • No permits issued for events held from 5 p.m. on Friday until 9 a.m. Monday in the historic district, which encompasses the downtown core
  • Permits required for events of any size that use amplification such as bullhorns or loudspeakers
  • Permits required for events held more than once a month in the same location regardless of size

The changes would also specify that anyone violating the rules on public gatherings and expression events would be cited with a misdemeanor for public nuisance. Previously, only those who refused to comply with a permit revocation order could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Franklin's current public demonstration regulations

Franklin's current code requires permits for public demonstrations larger than 20 participants, or if street closures are required. Permit applications must be filed at least 48 hours before the event, and city officials must respond within 24 hours of receipt. If the permit is issued, city officials may designate an area for counter-protesters so opposing groups do not mingle.

The exception, Billingsley reiterated on June 14, is for protests that happen as an immediate reaction to an event or news, including same-day demonstrations.

The city is only allowed to deny permit requests if another event is permitted at the same site or if police and fire employees are needed at another permitted event.

Stuckey said the current system has worked well since it was adopted in 2020. There were 11 permitted demonstrations that year, 10 events in 2021 and so far, six in 2022. The city, he added, has only denied a permit once: when a single individual requested a 2021 permit to close a road during Pilgrimage Festival to protest traffic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VbI9_0gIKfAmG00

"We saw (permit rules) as a way to facilitate the exercise of first amendment rights and do it in a way that maximizes safety and the ability to be heard," Stuckey said. "By and large, it's worked pretty well."

Baggett, Burger weigh in on banning nighttime, weekend protests

The permitting system was first proposed in 2019 following large white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Va., and nearby Shelbyville. It was put up for a final vote in October 2020, as U.S. cities experienced Black Lives Matter protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The original rules passed on a 5-4 vote, a rare split vote for the board.

At the meeting, Aldermen offered feedback during the work session. Patrick Baggett, who represents much of the downtown area, said he wanted to allow for weekend demonstrations since many residents cannot attend protests or events during weekdays. Bev Burger, who voted against the original rules in 2020, said she didn't want to prevent protesters from demonstrating during high traffic times, such as Sunday mornings after church.

See photos: Nashville March for Our Lives Protest

Previously: Protesters demand a more livable wage at Dollar General corporate meeting

"That's where you want to be, where the people are," Burger said. "It's rare. I don't think that's going to be a huge problem. It's not going to be every week."

Billingsley indicated that the rules can be rewritten to address those concerns.

Jason Reineke, a journalism professor at Middle Tennessee State University, said there are still some concerns that aldermen did not address. He said restricting nighttime protests may be too vague.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KNco_0gIKfAmG00

"If 'after dark' means different things for different groups engaging in public gathering or expression events, that would be a problem," Reineke said. "There's a potential for unequal treatment under the law created by the phrase 'after dark.'"

Cole Villena covers Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cole at cvillena@tennessean.com or 615-925-0493. Follow Cole on Twitter at @ColeVillena and on Instagram at @CVinTennessee .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Franklin leaders consider changes to protest permit rules that could ban nighttime protests

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tennesseelookout.com

Former state lawmaker Sheila Butt sued for defamation

Former Republican state representative Sheila Butt, now a candidate for Maury County mayor, has been sued for defamation of character by another mayoral candidate. David Baker, a minister and former volunteer chaplain at the Maury County Jail, filed suit in Maury County Circuit Court on Wednesday, alleging Butt defamed him through text messages to Republican activist Rick Williams and that Butt knew the allegations were false.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Physician Calls Out State Leaders Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Nashville doctor and parent of two highlights importance of COVID vaccines for children. Following an announcement that leaders of Tennessee's majority-Republican House of Representatives are calling on the administration of Gov. Bill Lee to resist COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old, Nashville primary care physician Mary Gordon Bono highlighted the importance of the vaccine and called on lawmakers to promote accurate information.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

What’s next in Tennessee after Supreme Court abortion decision

The clock has started ticking on a near-total abortion ban in Tennessee. With the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overruling Roe v. Wade, the next step is for Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery to notify the Tennessee Code Commission and identify what will be the official 30th day post-Roe. That is when the state’s trigger ban will officially go into effect.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, TN
Franklin, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Franklin, TN
Government
City
Franklin, TN
Advocate Andy

Nashville Physician Says SCOTUS Roe Decision Will Risk Women's Lives

ER physician says overturning Roe v. Wade means suffering and even death for women with pregnancy complications. On the heels of today's U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and turns abortion law over to the states, a Nashville physician affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care said the move is dangerous for Tennessee women.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Permit#Brownland Farms#Confederate#Franklin Previously#The Board Of Mayor
Tennessee Lookout

Republicans, Democrats split over high court’s abortion ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade tore the nation’s political garment down the middle as it sent abortion decisions back to the state level. In Tennessee, abortion rights will be nearly outlawed within a month, setting off a celebration among Republicans who passed some of the most restrictive laws in […] The post Republicans, Democrats split over high court’s abortion ruling  appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

DUI arrest of Tennessee’s secretary of state raises concerns about use of state vehicle

Tennessee Democrats are starting to question Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s use of a state vehicle when he was arrested for driving under the influence last weekend. An arrest warrant shows Hargett was stopped shortly after leaving a bar in Tullahoma, Tenn., after riding on lane markings and rolling through a stop bar. He “performed poorly” on a sobriety test, police say.
TULLAHOMA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill Planning Commission advances changes to farmers' markets

Spring Hill’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended changing the city’s zoning ordinance regarding the definition of farmers’ markets during the group’s June 13 meeting. The measure now proceeds to the Board of Mayor & Aldermen for its consideration. “The UDC amendment, the intent is to assist property...
SPRING HILL, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

County Commission sets public hearing to exceed state certified tax rate

The Maury County Commission took the first steps last week toward a proposed 31-cent property tax increase, voting to set a public hearing before a final vote June 30. At a special called meeting on June 13, commissioners voted 15-2 to approve a resolution announcing the intention to increase the county’s property tax rate from the certified tax rate set by the state. If approved on June 30, the property tax rate would go from $1.6044 to $1.91.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Forrest statue property offered for $1.85M

The Crieve Hall property running along Interstate 65 and on which once stood a controversial statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest has been offered for sale for $1.85 million. The address of the 3.59-acre property, which also once included 13 flags celebrating the Confederacy, is 701 Hogan Road. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy