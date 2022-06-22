Market basket: Dressed up or down, the English muffin is breakfast perfection

Breakfast seems to go from one extreme to another. Either you quickly reach for something on the way out the door giving it little to no thought, or breakfast is a leisurely stretched-out event that kicks off a Saturday or Sunday.

But many of the items grabbed on the go can also be an elegant addition to those longer weekend meals. A great example is the English muffin. While it’s perfect with a smear of jam to munch on during the commute, it rises to sophisticated when topped with a poached egg and drizzled with hollandaise sauce for eggs Benedict. I love versatility!

Chances are you haven’t ever had a homemade English muffin. It is made from soft yeast dough but is unique thanks to how it is prepared. It is like no other muffin in that the top (and bottom) is flat rather than rounded. The shape is courtesy of it being baked on a griddle.

After the dough is sprinkled with cornmeal, it is cut into rounds after being patted down. Then it rises and is transferred to a lightly greased griddle on both sides. This gives the “muffin” the most beautiful craters that end up being holders for the butter or jam toppings.

Because of this cooking technique, a serrated knife isn’t the best instrument for splitting it in half. Instead, it demands a fork to pull it apart before toasting to consume.

Even though the name is misleading, English muffins do not have English origins. It’s an American invention dating back to the late 1800s by Samuel Bath Thomas. It was his version of the crumpet, and he filed for a patent in 1894. His name is now synonymous with the wildly popular breakfast bread. Interestingly, overseas it is known as an American muffin!

You asked for it

Jo Lolley of Bay St. Louis would like to know which “color” of rye flour is best for bread baking. “I see many options on the market but am confused as to the one I should select,” she writes.

Jo,

As you have noticed, rye flours are available in light, medium and dark. This is dependent on the amount of bran that is left in the flour. For bread baking purposes, select medium rye flour unless a particular recipe states otherwise.

