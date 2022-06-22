ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee graduate among first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas

By Roberta Baumann
 3 days ago

Waunakee resident Andrew Tietz is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have always been fascinated by world issues. After four years of studying them, I decided it was time to go out and try to make a difference, even if only for one village. I figured it was best to do it right out of college, before I had many commitments to worry about,” said Tietz.

Tietz is a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in international studies. He will serve as a volunteer in Togo in the agriculture sector.

“The world is at a critical juncture. The largest global vaccination effort in history is underway while other widespread health, social, political, and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of our global society. Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come,” said Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn. “Peace Corps volunteers returning to Togo will work alongside community members to support urgent development efforts and build critical connections.”

The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors – agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development – and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 40 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 17 countries around the world. The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit. Americans interested in transformative service and lifelong connections should apply to Peace Corps service at www.peacecorps.gov/apply.

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916.

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

