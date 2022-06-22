Man accused of child enticement at Waunakee park

A Portage man is accused of child enticement-prosecution and disorderly conduct after an incident at Waunakee Village Park that he claims is an instance of miscommunication.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, on June 12, Waunakee Police received a report from a 17-year-old girl who said that as she was at the park making TikTok videos, a Hispanic male was following her. She told police she was “creeped out” by the individual and jogged away south on S. Division Street toward the railroad tracks.

The girl said she heard someone call out to her, and saw the man in a blue Toyota Corolla parked on the side of the road in the northbound lane. She told officers she thought she may have dropped something, possibly her Airpods, so she approached the man, whom police later identified as Milton A. Machado, age 26.

She then told police that the man began to ask questions using Google translate, asking for her phone number and if she would get in his vehicle. The girl said she told the man she was only 17 years old and had a boyfriend. Then she told police that she thought the male had offered her $200 to get in his car and either $200 or $300 to have sex with her.

The girl took video of the interaction, and according to the criminal complaint, the audio of the man’s phone can be heard offering her $200 to go on a walk and saying, “I give you $300 if you let me have relationships with tigo,” police said.

The girl told the man she had to go and walked away, but before that, according to the criminal complaint, the man “quickly reached out with his hand and grabbed her right arm and said, ‘wait,’ as he grabbed her.”

Working with the Portage Police Department, Waunakee officers were able to identify the man and his residence and reported taking Machado into custody at 6:04 p.m., noting that he was wearing the same clothing and hat seen in the video.

Machado told police he had taken his wife to church in Waunakee and was waiting for her, according to the criminal complaint. Asked if he had spoken to a female, Machado described her, police say. When asked her age, Machado reportedly said about 22 or 23 years old and acted surprised when police told him she was underage.

Machado allegedly told police he told the girl he would like to have a “serious relationship with her,” and that he never touched her. When the officer asked if Machado offered the girl money, Machado reportedly denied it and said an issue with Google translator caused a misunderstanding.

“Machado again blamed the translator for misinterpreting what he says and said he would not have known what the translator was saying as he does not understand English,” the criminal complaint states.

If convicted of the felony charge of child enticement-prostitution, Machado could face a fine up to $100,000 or 25 years in prison. The penalty misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct is a maximum fine of $1,000 or up to 90 days in jail.

Machado had his initial court appearance on June 14. According to court records, he was released on a cash bond of $2,000 with a court order prohibiting him from being in Waunakee or having contact with any underage person, including the accuser. A preliminary hearing is set for June 21.