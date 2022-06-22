ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg council, School Board seats up for grabs in November; 15 names on the ballot

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrJc6_0gIKeQgr00

PETERSBURG — The stage now is set for the November municipal elections here. With the deadline to file now passed, it appears all four City Council seats — including those of the current and former mayors — will be contested.

Council and School Board seats in Petersburg's Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7 will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Residents who vote then are guaranteed at least one new face because Ward 1 council incumbent Treska Wilson-Smith is retiring after 12 years.

The races have generated a tremendous amount of social-media buzz. One Facebook group has repeated called for the ouster of Mayor Sam Parham in Ward 3 and former Mayor Howard Myers in Ward 5. Parham and Myers, who easily defeated their challengers for re-election four years ago, have become sort of "lightning-rod" candidates for their vocal support of several initiatives, including the Petersburg casino proposal.

Parham is being challenged in November by Michael Storrs, a social worker at Poplar Springs Hospital in Petersburg. Myers, the city's mayor from 2015-17, is in a three-way race for his seat against Michelle Murrills, a community advocate making her Petersburg political debut, and Ward 5 School Board member Lois Long.

In Ward 1, Virginia state fire official Marlow Jones is making another run at council after losing close elections in Ward 2. Due to the recent citywide redistricting, Jones was moved into the First Ward.

He is running against Chioma Adaku Griffin, a community advocate making her first run at public office here.

In Ward 7, where Arnold Westbrook Jr. was appointed last November to fulfill the unexpired term of John Hart Sr., Westbrook is running in his own right against Elsie Jarmon, a former administrative commander for Petersburg Police and former risk manager for the city of Petersburg.

Here is a list of the candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot:

  • Ward 1 — City Council: Chioma Adaku Griffin, Marlow Jones; School Board: Steven Pierce (incumbent)
  • Ward 3 — City Council: Samuel Parham (incumbent), Michael Storrs; School Board: Kenneth Pritchett (incumbent)
  • Ward 5 — City Council: Lois Long, Michelle Murrills, Howard Myers (incumbent); School Board: Unique Luna, Joyce Proctor (incumbent is council candidate Lois Long)
  • Ward 7 — City Council: Elsie Jarmon, Arnold Westbrook (incumbent); School Board: Adrian Dance (incumbent), Ronnie Watson

For more information about voter registration and other issues concerning the Nov. 8 election, contact the Petersburg general registrar's office at (804) 733-8071.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: A change in the COVID-19 level, the State Board of Health, and drone photos (of graves)

Good morning, RVA! It's 62 °F, and today looks a lot less like yesterday's constant drizzle and a lot more like a typical sunny summer day. Expect highs in the mid 80s, with temperatures rising a bit over the next couple of days. While last weekend was absolute perfection, this weekend's no slouch, either! Get some rest, stay hydrated, and enjoy!
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Petersburg, VA
Elections
City
Petersburg, VA
Virginia Mercury

Board of Health calls commissioner’s comments an ‘embarrassment’

In an unanimous but largely symbolic resolution, the Virginia Board of Health called recent remarks on racism by state Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene an “embarrassment” to the body and its members. The strongly worded statement was adopted by 12 members of the board who were present (three were absent) at a Thursday board meeting, […] The post Board of Health calls commissioner’s comments an ‘embarrassment’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Henrico leaders dedicate new state-of-the-art basketball courts

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s Fairfield community is getting a major glow-up with the completion of a state-of-the-art basketball court near Fairfield Middle School. Henrico County leaders and Parks & Recreation dedicated the new court with a ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon. The approximately $600,000 project was the brainchild of Fairfield District County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Long
Person
Bill Atkinson
Person
Steven Pierce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Municipal Elections#Mayor#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Council And School Board#Poplar Springs Hospital#Ward 5 School Board
Henrico Citizen

‘We want this to be a destination site’

At about this time last year, the basketball courts outside Henrico County’s Fairfield Middle School were small, asphalt-top courts that were used occasionally by community members. Now, thanks to the vision of Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and the efforts of other public servants, the courts have been transformed...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

2K+
Followers
586
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy