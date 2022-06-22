Justices say Adams County prosecutor's comments do not require reversal of convictions

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of people gathered at the state Capitol on Friday evening after the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The announcement on the Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision was released on Friday morning. (credit CBS) People started gathering at the state Capitol to show both support and opposition to the decision. Copter4 flew over the area which showed some protesters had spilled out onto Lincoln Street. (credit CBS) The Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade in 1973, establishing that women have a right to get an abortion before a fetus could survive outside of its mother’s womb — typically around 24 weeks of pregnancy. After this time, states could choose to restrict abortion – as long as there were exceptions to preserve the life or health of a pregnant woman. (credit CBS) The Supreme Court ruling overturns Roe v. Wade, which means that states regain power to regulate abortion.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO