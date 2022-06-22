ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Justices say Adams County prosecutor's comments do not require reversal of convictions

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Colorado Supreme Court has established that prosecutors cannot imply criminal defendants are guilty for exercising their Fifth Amendment right to silence or their Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial, the justices on Tuesday decided an Adams County prosecutor's comments to a jury did not cross that...

coloradopolitics.com

